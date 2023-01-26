Jokowi visits Zimbabwe and invites to work on super rare treasures





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan held a meeting with Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa at State House Harare, Zimbabwe on Tuesday (24/1/2023) local time. One of the important points concerns the economic cooperation between the two countries. “Luhut was impressed with President Mnangagwa’s economic policies and said that President Joko Widodo would visit Zimbabwe before the end of this year,” Zimbabwean media outlet The Herald wrote as quoted by CNBC Indonesia on Thursday. (26/1/2023). . According to Luhut, President Mnangagwa’s “mantra” “Zimbabwe is open for business” has urged various countries to explore business opportunities in Zimbabwe. He said this after meeting President Mnangagwa. Luhut also expressed Indonesia’s desire to increase cooperation between the two countries. “We had very good discussions with President Emmerson Mnangagwa and we discussed two areas of cooperation, namely forestry and agriculture and South-South cooperation. Then related to mining. Indonesia has critical mining (limited precious minerals), as well as in Zimbabwe,” Luhut said. According to him, Zimbabwe is one of the countries in Africa that is endowed with abundant mineral resources that can be exploited for the benefit of society. “We want to see how the two countries can collaborate and see how we can share experiences downstream. Because downstream creates jobs for the community, like in Indonesia, we create jobs through downstream nickel, bauxite, tin, CPO and other raw materials,” Luhut said. The former chief of staff to the president said Zimbabwe has a lot of potential in the mining and agricultural sectors which can create millions of jobs. Zimbabwe is a very wealthy country and President Mnangagwa’s spirit is very good and he also agreed to join South-South cooperation in forestry and critical mining. “Another thing is that President Joko Widodo is planning to visit Zimbabwe as soon as possible, maybe July or September this year. We will see the timing and I hope President Mnangagwa will also visit Indonesia,” Luhut said. In addition, he said, the two countries would establish task force further implement the cooperation between the two countries. After meeting President Mnangagwa, Luhut met with Speaker of the National Assembly of Zimbabwe, Jacob Mudenda. Parliament can play a role in supporting the collaboration between the two countries within the framework of South-South cooperation from a legislative point of view. ADVERTISING SCROLL TO RESTRICT CONTENT Spokesperson for the Coordinating Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Investments, Jodi Mahardi, added that cooperation with Zimbabwe focuses on South-South cooperation, expanding the market for Indonesian export products and exploration. the potential for cooperation in the mining sector, in particular for the extraction of lithium. “In the mining sector, the Government of Zimbabwe has specifically invited Indonesian investors to participate in lithium mining. The Government of Zimbabwe has also requested Indonesia’s assistance in developing a downstream roadmap and strategy for mining materials in Zimbabwe,” he said. In terms of market expansion, according to him, Zimbabwe has approved the registration of two types of vaccines from Biofarma which can also be marketed in other African countries, demand for Indonesia’s defense products (such as tactical vehicles, weapons, ammunition, etc.), CN 235 unit rejuvenation requests operated by the Zimbabwe Armed Forces, and cooking oil product requests in 2L packaging. During this visit to Zimbabwe, in addition to being received by Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa, Luhut was also welcomed by Zimbabwean Vice President Constantino Chiwenga. [Gambas:Video CNBC] next article 75 years of age of Luhut Pandjaitan and his praise for Jokowi (friends)



