Thousands of Kurds demonstrate in Turkey against the desecration of the Koran





A video of massive protests in Turkey against the desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden has gone viral on social media. The protest took place earlier this week following the Islamophobic incident of the Quran burning outside the Turkish embassy in Stockholm. Thousands of Kurds took to the streets of the Turkish city of Batman to show their anger. Drone footage shows the street is filled with rising protesters flags and chanting slogans against Islamophobes. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also reacted to the desecration of the Holy Quran. He warned Sweden not to expect Turkey to back its NATO bid. Sweden applied to join NATO after Russia invaded Ukraine. It needs the support of Turkey which is already a member of NATO. “Sweden shouldn’t expect NATO support from us,” Erdogan said in response. “It is clear that those who have caused such disgrace in front of our country’s embassy can no longer expect any benevolence from us regarding their candidacy.” The foreign media’s request was withdrawn from the Swedish authorities before burning the copy of the Holy Quran. Rasmus Paludan, leader of the Stram Kurs (Hard Line) party, under police protection and with government permission, burned a copy of the Koran on Saturday outside the Turkish embassy in Stockholm. On Saturday, a Quran was burned outside the Turkish Embassy in Stockholm, Sweden. Since then, protests have erupted across the Muslim world. On January 23, thousands of Kurds took to the streets of Batman, Turkey to show their anger:pic.twitter.com/LfImefwts8 —Steve Hanke (@steve_hanke) January 26, 2023 Read more: The United States denounced the burning of the Koran in Sweden Condemnations have poured in from the Arab and Islamic worlds following the burning of a copy of the Koran, Islam’s holy book, by a Swedish-Danish right-wing extremist in the Swedish capital, Stockholm. Turkey has been a leading voice in the protest against the desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden. Saudi Arabia has condemned Swedish authorities for allowing the far-right politician to burn the Quran. In a statement, the Saudi Foreign Ministry affirmed the kingdom’s firm position calling for the importance of spreading the values ​​of dialogue, tolerance and coexistence, and rejecting hatred and extremism. The Egyptian Foreign Ministry denounced the burning of the Koran as a shameful act.

