Will Donald Trump be charged? What we know about the Georgia grand jury report





Georgia prosecutors have hinted that former President Donald Trump could be indicted for his attempts to overturn the 2020 election results while opposing the release of a special grand jury report.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis on Tuesday urged Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney not to release the findings of a jury that spent months hearing evidence about the actions of the former president and his allies in the last presidential election.

Without naming anyone, Willis asked the judge to be wary of “protecting the rights of future defendants” regarding the ongoing criminal investigation, adding that a decision on possible criminal charges is “imminent.”

McBurney ultimately agreed to keep the special grand jury report, which will likely contain recommendations on criminal charges, unsealed for the time being.

Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally supporting Republican candidates July 8, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. On Tuesday, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis urged Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney not to release the findings of a jury that spent months hearing evidence about the actions of Trump and his allies around the 2020 presidential election. RONDA CHURCHILL/AFP/Getty Images

While the special grand jury heard evidence and testimony for several months before disbanding in early January, it is Willis who will ultimately decide who should be charged.

The investigation originally focused on whether Trump committed a crime during his January 2021 phone call with Georgian Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in which the former president asked him to ‘find’ the 11,780 votes needed to beat Joe Biden in the state.

The investigation has since widened to include allegations of a plot by Trump allies to send fake Georgia voters to falsely declare him the winner in a number of key states in 2020, as well as allegations of charges related to racketeering and intimidation of election workers.

Trump is not directly linked to any possible charges that may arise from the Georgia investigation, with his attorney, Rudy Giuliani, among the Republican figures who have also been part of the investigation.

However, the possibility that Willis decides to take the historic step of making him the first US president to be charged with a crime hangs over his decisions.

Criminal defense attorney Rachel Fiset, co-founder and managing partner of ZFZ Law, said if the grand jury’s special report is not made public, the information it contains could be “very important” to Trump, his campaign and Willis’ decision-making.

“No matter what she says, the Trump campaign will immediately begin spreading the information in a way that suggests no crime has been committed,” Fiset told Newsweek.

“If that happened, the DA might better understand how Fulton County residents would react to a lawsuit from the former president. It might also have a better understanding of the defenses Trump would put up if he were indicted — and whether those defenses have any merit.”

Fiset added that if the report is damning about Trump’s actions and there is support, then Willis will be more inclined to take on the “massive task” of prosecuting a former president.

“As a prosecutor, she probably feels she cannot treat Trump as above the law and effectively earn the respect she needs to reside in the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office,” said she declared.

Legal experts have long suggested the Georgia probe is the one in which Trump is most likely to face charges.

In addition to the federal investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot, the former president faces possible criminal charges over allegations that he refused a subpoena to turn over classified documents found in his Mar-a-Lago complex in August and hampered the federal attempt to recover them.

Questions have been raised about whether the Justice Department will decide to indict Trump over the appearance of top secret documents at his Florida home, given that President Joe Biden, and now former Vice President Mike Pence, were also found to have possessed sensitive information. materials to their homes.

Neama Rahmani, a former federal prosecutor and president of Los Angeles-based West Coast Trial Lawyers, said Willis’ reputation as an “aggressive prosecutor,” in addition to a grand jury recommendation, means her investigation is the most likely to take the unprecedented indictment against a former president.

“Biden’s mishandling of classified documents makes it unlikely that Trump will be indicted over the Mar-a-Lago documents,” Rahmani told Newsweek. “And nothing that Attorney General Merrick Garland or Special Counsel Jack Smith has said or done leads me to believe that Trump will be indicted for his role in the Capitol Riots.

“Similarly, New York prosecutors are suing Trump civilly or indicting his entities and not him personally. This leaves Willis as the prosecutor most likely to pursue criminal charges against Trump. If so, that would be the lawsuit. the most politically charged in American history.”

On Tuesday, Trump repeated his defense that his phone call with Raffensperger was “perfect” while continuing to push the false claim that the 2020 election was “rigged” due to widespread voter fraud.

“Many people, including lawyers on both sides, were knowingly online protesting a rigged and stolen election, which the evidence proves,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “I won Georgia by a wide margin, but I only needed a small number of votes out of that total number.”

Trump’s lawyers were not present for Tuesday’s hearing on whether to release the special grand jury report.

“We can assume that the grand jury did their job and considered the facts and the law, as we did, and concluded that there was no violation of the law by President Trump” , attorneys Drew Findling, Marissa Goldberg and Jennifer Little said in a statement.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/trump-georgia-crime-grand-jury-2020-election-1776525 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos