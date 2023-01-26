Goa Governor Sreedharan Pillai arrested in connection with BBC documentary on Prime Minister Modi’s plot against India





Representative image only. | Photo credit: AFP

A controversial BBC documentary about Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the 2002 Gujarat riots is a plot against India, PS Goa Governor Sreedharan Pillai said on January 26. The attack on the prime minister’s personality amounts to an attack, an insult and a malicious act against the country, the governor said during his speech after inspecting a Republic Day parade near Panaji. BBC Documentary | The Modi Question Part 2 airs in the UK India’s Ministry of External Affairs has criticized the documentary titled India: The Modi Question as a piece of propaganda that lacks objectivity and reflects a colonial mindset. Governor Pillai said the current controversy was ill-motivated, adding in the same breath that he was not criticizing Britain which is now one of India’s friendly countries. Unlike an ordinary citizen who can go to court in cases of personal injury, the prime minister, president, vice president and ministers must be represented by prosecutors in such cases, he said. he declares. This means that the defamation of the Prime Minister amounts to an attack, an insult, a malicious act against the country. That’s why I would like to say that the current act of the BBC is not good, he said. The Governor has stated that the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) is not an independent organisation. He is responsible to the British Parliament. I don’t blame the British government but there is a plot against India, he said. Mr Pillai said he did not want to get too deep into the current circumstances, but after Prime Minister Modi “became the leader of the G20 group” he appealed for one world, one family, one future. India took over the presidency which rotates annually among the members of the Group of Twenty. Also read: Internet Archive removes upload of BBC Modi documentary Speaking to reporters later, the Governor said that under the system of law followed by us and conventions, an attack or attack on the personality of the Prime Minister would amount to an attack on the sovereignty of the country. In this case, the governor said, the attack on Prime Minister Modi is also a challenge to India’s judiciary. The Indian judicial system is the best in the world. They had been monitoring this matter (Gujarat riots) and there is nothing to link the Prime Minister to this, not even a whisper is against him, he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/bbc-documentary-on-pm-modi-is-conspiracy-against-india-goa-governor-sreedharan-pillai/article66435275.ece

