Zahawi and Johnsons reported that cash grabs prove you can’t trust Tories

Another week, another Conservative scandal. In fact, this time there are three.

Nadhim Zahawi is in hot water over his tax affairs while Boris Johnson, who is no stranger to controversy, faces allegations that the BBC chairman helped him obtain a guarantee of loan of 800,000, weeks before the Prime Minister at the time recommended him for the role.

All this the same week that Rishi Sunak received a penalty notice for not wearing his seatbelt.

Zahawi, the chairman of the Conservative Party, is said to have already owed up to £5million in total unpaid tax, including a penalty, which he declared as HMRC deemed him negligent but not deliberate.

Readers could be forgiven for wondering how one person could be careless enough not to pay millions of pounds in tax.

But on closer inspection, it seems his words were chosen with great care.

Dan Neidle, an independent tax expert, who has looked at the former chancellors’ arrangements, told the BBC: “Careless has a very specific meaning. Reckless means you didn’t make a mistake, you’re allowed to get your taxes wrong, that’s how it works.

You or me, as long as we assign an appropriate adviser, give that adviser the right information, follow the advice, and verify that final tax return to the best of our abilities, as long as we do, even if it was completely wrong, we will not pay penalties. To pay a 30% penalty, you failed to do one or more of these things.

This indicates that something was not done correctly, with some speculating that it was tax avoidance.

As minister, Zahawi’s position is clearly untenable and he must go. But that’s not even the end.

It was reported that Zahawi paid the alleged fine between July and September last year when he was Chancellor of the Exchequer.

HMRC, which collects taxes, is ultimately accountable to Parliament through the Treasury, the department Zahawi headed during this period, raising serious questions about the case that need to be answered.

Questions like: did he deliberately avoid taxes? Why was he in conflict with HMRC? Why didn’t he make this public when he became Chancellor? Why did he say he was defamed when this allegation came to light?

At the end of the day, the Prime Minister has to make sure we get answers, but he too apparently wanted to avoid the problem in the beginning.

Just last Wednesday, Rishi Sunak said that Nadhim Zahawi had already addressed this issue in detail.

But on Monday, Sunak said there were questions that needed to be answered and ordered his independent ethics counselor to investigate.

What has changed in just a few days? This is precisely the question I asked the minister in Parliament.

Last Wednesday Prime Minister @RishiSunak said @nadhimzahawi had already addressed this issue in detail. Now there are questions that need to be answered and the Prime Minister has asked his independent ethics adviser to investigate. What has changed from Wednesday to Monday, Prime Minister? pic.twitter.com/TW2la9Qpfj Deputy Dawn Butler (@DawnButlerBrent) January 23, 2023

My theory is that Rishi Sunak expected everything to be swept under the rug without consequences.

And by refusing to act sooner, Sunak risks giving the impression that it is acceptable for a sitting minister to pay tax penalties to an agency like HMRC for which, until relatively recently, he was ultimately responsible.

It’s incredible.

I’ve been saying for a long time that the Conservatives don’t think the rules apply to them, and these reports only reinforce that belief.

And when it comes to the separate issue of Boris Johnson’s alleged loan guarantee, there are also serious questions that need to be answered.

Not just questions about the impartiality of the BBC when it comes to Johnson and its chairman, whose role it is to maintain the independence of the company.

But also questions about whether a financial arrangement has been properly declared on its Parliamentary Register of Interests, which states that anything worth £300 and above must be registered, and that includes loans or credit arrangements.

This, if not properly reported, would constitute a breach of the Code of Conduct for Members of Parliament.

My party has rightly written to the Commissioner for Parliamentary Standards asking for an investigation, while it has also been reported that the process used to appoint Richard Sharp as BBC Chairman will also be reviewed.

These are the right things to do, as Johnson has proven time and again that his word cannot be trusted.

Let’s not forget that Boris Johnson is already under investigation, with the Cross-Party Privileges Committee set to determine whether he misled Parliament over Partygate.

Personally, I think Boris Johnson should be banned from running for public office for at least five years.

More broadly, I’ve said in previous columns how I think the Tories tested the waters with Dominic Cummings and Barnard Castle during lockdown, to see what the public would accept.

Let’s not forget that Boris Johnson is already under investigation (Picture: Getty Images)

It meant they continued to push the boundaries of acceptable conduct for public figures, such as when Priti Patel kept her job despite an investigation finding she breached the ministerial code, Suella Braverman had to resign over a national security issue and was then reinstated. , or Boris Johnson’s own refusal to quit for Partygate.

I believe this method is straight out of the fascist playbook, undermining democracy, the rule of law and trust in political institutions.

So it doesn’t shock me to see the Tories mired in more allegations now.

We have to wait for the conclusions of the investigations, but it is already clear to me that all this stinks.

I have long been critical of the appalling conduct of the Tories in power, notably during the coronavirus pandemic, when billions of pounds in Covid contracts were awarded to Tory-linked companies. If it happened in another country, we ask the UN to investigate.

These latest scandals show how sullied this Conservative Party is.

After all, it’s not just any former members we’re talking about the president, the former leader of the Conservative party and the current prime minister, either through his own conduct or his shocking level of inaction when it comes to tackling scandals within his party.

The level of self-interest, cronyism and mismanagement is staggering.

I’m glad people see through the lies because for so long they felt like they got away with it. Remember when I got kicked out of parliament for calling Johnson a liar?

Whatever the outcome of these latest scandals, the Conservatives have long behaved shamefully in office and in the next election we cannot allow them to hide their record.

We finally have the impression that the Conservative Party is collapsing under the weight of its own corruption.

