Jokowi disburses budget of IDR 32 trillion to repair 8,000 km of damaged roads





Bisnis.comJAKARTA – President Joko Widodo has allocated a budget of IDR 32.7 trillion to carry out maintenance of damaged roads in the regions. PPN Minister/Head of Bappenas Suharso Monoarfa explained that out of a total of 480,000 kilometers (KM) of regency/city roads, only 42% of the roads are in good condition. Suharso said that in the National Medium Term Development Plan (RPJMN) until 2020, the district/city road stability target has reached 65 percent. “We want to catch up with 42% to 65%, which is needed in stages of 32 trillion rupees for about 8,000 km,” he said on Youtube of the presidential secretariat quoted Thursday (26/1/2023). Suharso added that this number was optimized from the proposed total route length of around 32,000 km. He said his party had pocketed the sections of district/city road that the government was going to repair this year. “We prioritize roads leading to production areas, where the burden is so heavy that regions are unable to afford it,” he said. Public Works and Public Housing Minister Basuki Hadimuljono said the budget was in addition to budget allocations for the APBN, APBD and DAK budgets. Basuki explained that the road maintenance proposal started in a restricted meeting with Jokowi in April 2022. From there, Jokowi hopes the central government can step in to help address the problem of road damage in the regions. “Through this presidential instruction, the technical instructions have been prepared, only the budgetary allocation remains,” he explained.

Check out other news and articles on Google News Watch the video below:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ekonomi.bisnis.com/read/20230126/45/1621963/jokowi-kucurkan-anggaran-rp32-triliun-benahi-8000-km-jalan-rusak The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos