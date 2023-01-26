Politics
Why Modi and BJP want the BBC documentary to raise heat and dust
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Image courtesy of Twitter/BJP4India.
The series of actions that the central government and the ruling party have taken on the BBC documentary that tries to unearth the buried memory of Gujarat 2002 with a naive, petulant gaze.
Block the movie, make statements, sue the cheerleaders of the BBC documentary on social media, disrupting the screening and even throwing rocks, it all looks like a childish overreaction.
A government that allegedly allowed Shaheen Bagh protests to fester for months and wantonly vandalized public property in the states during the anti-CAA agitation, which did not lift a finger when thugs invaded the nation’s capital on Republic Day and squatted on three crucial highways for nearly a year in the name of farmer protests, does he suddenly become so impatient and insecure at a foreign chain flogging a dead horse?
Narendra Modis BJP does not react by reflex. But he’s certainly capable of making a calculated political decision to appear as a reflex to show his opponents’ folly rather than block it.
If the government and the party did not act as they did, the news about the BBC documentary would have stayed in the headlines for half a day and disappeared. But for the BJP, there is a lot to be learned from the documentary spotlight.
Modi rose to the highest echelon of power due to what a majority of Hindus saw as a one-sided, unfair and relentless harassment of a highly competent administrator by his rivals and the mainstream media in the riots case. Gujarat in 2002. Modis’ growing support base resented the fact that his opponents ignored the burning of 59 Ayodhya pilgrims in Godhra by a Muslim mob and the hundreds of Hindus killed in the ensuing riots, and instead sought to portray the violence as genocide to the world.
Hindus also watched in silence how, despite repeated exonerations in the courts of the nations, opponents of Modis refused to accept the verdicts and ran a parallel kangaroo court, even as Gujarat prospered under him.
And then they voted overwhelmingly to make Modi their prime minister in 2014. In 2019, they voted even more to bring him back to power.
After all this, the former colonizer of India, the British public broadcaster, BBCoffers a documentary to regurgitate the same totally discredited accusations.
How could the BJP let this pass without making a show of it?
He argued that the BBC documentary undermines the sovereignty of nations and shows that it will threaten India’s national security and public order.
But what he has really done is to re-show the perceived injustice against Modi in full view of the general public. He used the Streisand effect, which Britannica defines as: A phenomenon in which an attempt to censor, hide or distract from something only serves to draw more attention to it. The name derives from American singer and actress Barbara Streisand’s lawsuit against a photographer in 2003, which brought attention to the photo she was suing for being taken down from the internet.
The ruling establishment has invited the attacks on Modi from the right places on the JNU and Jamia campuses, seen as nurseries of urban Maoism and Islamism by a very large part of the citizens. And bingo, in both places, he had predictable acute reactions.
Additionally, he has knocked some of his opponents into the bait. A section of Congress has become hyper-active on social media while those like Shashi Tharoor have wisely downplayed it. TMCs Derek OBrien and Mahua Moitra became shrill, while AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal quietly left the winger instead of punching.
The BBC documentary is bound to boomerang about any rival who tries to use it as a weapon. This would mean that they trust British politicians and activists more than Indian courts, which is politically damaging.
By all accounts, Modi is profiting from this unnecessary controversy. It’s a pleasantly surprising gift for Modi ahead of this year’s nine national elections and next year’s general election. And a master politician like him will not pass up this opportunity for his adversaries to slander each other.
|
