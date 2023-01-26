Specific calculations needed to loosen and tighten policies: Jokowi





Carrying out easing and tightening policies is not easy Jakarta (ANTARA) – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has stressed that easing and tightening policies to manage the COVID-19 pandemic and maintain national economic stability requires precise calculations. Jokowi made the statement during the inauguration of the National Coordination Meeting for COVID-19 Management Transition and National Economic Recovery (PC-PEN) at the Ministry of Finance’s AA Maramis building here on Thursday. “Implementing the easing and tightening policies is not easy. If the calculation is wrong, even a little bit, the economy can collapse. However, if it (the situation) is too relaxed, the pandemic (cases) may increase,” the president noted. He said easing and tightening policies had been a solution for the government to maintain a balance between the health and economy sectors. Additionally, the government has encountered other challenges during the pandemic, such as the need to make decisions and act quickly as well as maintaining the availability of field data to use as considerations for setting policy. Amid these difficulties, the community has also been instrumental in managing COVID-19 and trying to maintain economic stability, Jokowi said. “We must welcome such participation. We appreciate (the public) because everyone has given their support – the economic actors, the grassroots people, all working (together),” he noted. The President also hailed the ranks of all ministries and other government agencies, from the center to the village, who have striven over the past three years to manage the pandemic and maintain economic stability. “Managing a pandemic and overcoming the economy (problems) were very difficult challenges – very, very difficult questions that we were facing at that time – and there were no guidelines (to solve the difficulties) because not all of us have the experience of managing with this pandemic,” he said. Coordinating Minister of Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto; Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs Mahfud MD; Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati; as well as Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin were also present at the meeting. The meeting was also attended by Industry Minister Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita; the Minister of Public Enterprises (SOE), Erick Thohir; as well as the Minister of Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR), Basuki Hadimuljono. Related news: Increased funding at start of pandemic could fund 2 IKNs: Minister

