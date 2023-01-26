Sweden and Finland consider joining NATO

Longstanding and often tense negotiations between Sweden and Turkey over NATO appeared to collapse this week after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Ankara would not support Stockholm membership.

Only Hungary and Turkey have yet to approve the dual membership of Finland and Sweden via parliamentary votes. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said his legislature would vote in February. He is generally expected to ratify the decision. But Turkey appears ready to delay NATO’s historic expansion indefinitely.

“They won’t see any support from us on the NATO issue,” Erdogan said earlier this week, following anti-Islam protests by Swedish far-right groups in Stockholm.

Protests outside the Turkish embassy included the burning of a Quran by a far-right Danish politician, sparking fury across Turkey and the Muslim world.

Other demonstrators marched through Stockholm waving the flags of Kurdish paramilitary groups considered terrorists by Ankara, some stomping on images of Erdogan’s face.

The Turkish president said after the protests: “So you will let terrorist organizations run wild on your avenues and streets and then expect our support to enter NATO. That is not the case.”

Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto suggested this week that negotiators take a “time out”, while Turkey canceled the trilateral mechanism set up to facilitate the talks, which could leave the expansion of the NATO stuck in limbo until 2023.

“Toxified” Ties

There is already speculation that Erdogan did not want to hold the membership vote before Turkey’s presidential and parliamentary elections in May. The president hopes to secure a third term, but the country faces serious economic challenges and opinion polls suggest the race will be tight.

Turkey’s former representative to NATO, Fatih Ceylan, said Newsweek that bilateral relations with Stockholm had been “toxic” following the Koran-burning protest.

Ceylan, now chairman of the Ankara Policy Center think tank, said: “This provocation has been harshly criticized in almost all quarters in Turkey. Now we have a real complication.”

Erdogan’s cancellation of the trilateral talks is “unfortunate”, he added. “Finland is not a problem in Turkey. I think it’s solved. But now we have the enigma of Sweden’s membership.”

In Sweden, the feeling is one of “disappointment”, said Mats Engström, senior policy researcher at the European Council on Foreign Relations. Newsweek. “When the NATO application process started, people thought it would be a pretty easy process. There were people warning against Turkey, but there were very few of them.”

Swedish governments gave in to many of Erdogan’s demands. These include strengthening anti-terrorism laws by keeping an eye on Kurdish groups and considering extradition requests for activists and individuals linked to Fethullah Gülen, the US-based cleric accused by Ankara of orchestrated a failed coup in 2016.

Last month, Sweden’s highest court denied an extradition request for journalist Bülent Keneş, angering Turkey, which says he was one of the coup plotters.

“Turkey confirms that we have done what we said we would do, but they also say that they want things that we cannot or do not want to give them,” said Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, more early this month. Extradition matters, he added, were “dealt with within the framework of Swedish law”.

Erdogan’s apparent withdrawal of support is a blow to Stockholm after months of compromise, Engström said.

“This is creating frustration in Sweden among politicians who were most active and advocating for membership, but also among the general public, who feel they don’t want to be humiliated by Erdogan in some way, and who feels that some of the statements we had to make were on the edge of what was already acceptable,” he said.

Electoral and political campaign

Elections in Turkey will likely mean that any membership votes will be postponed until the summer.

“My prediction is that it has now become almost impossible to finalize this accession process before the presidential and general elections,” Ceylan said. The NATO summit to be held in the Lithuanian capital, Vilnius, in July could be a realistic goal, he added, but much will depend on the results of Turkish polls.

“Each party, including the two in power, will try to consolidate its grassroots support,” Ceylan said. “This issue will also be exploited. There is no doubt… The number of undecided voters in Turkey is rather high. So every party is trying to get attention. They need the votes.”

Viktorija Starych-Samuolienė, co-founder of London-based think tank Council on Geostrategy, said Newsweek it was difficult to predict the impact of the Turkish elections.

Turkey’s six-party opposition coalition has yet to choose the candidate it hopes will topple Erdogan. “The situation is really tricky even if they win,” Starych-Samuolienė said. “We don’t know exactly what to expect.

“Keep in mind that this system that Erdogan has created has been in place for two decades now. foreign policy and all these debates.”

Anti-terrorism and national security have been “key themes that have prevailed over the years” in power under Erdogan and his Justice and Development Party, Starych-Samuolienė said. The president can be expected to rely on his militant anti-Kurdish credentials, which have been bolstered by his talks with Stockholm and Helsinki.

The Stockholm protests also present a domestic political conundrum for Kristersson and his Moderate Party. The prime minister blamed the burning of the Koran – by Rasmus Paludan, the leader of a far-right Danish party, and allegedly organized by Russia-aligned journalist Chang Frick – on ‘provocateurs’ seeking to torpedo the expansion of NATO.

But Jimmie Akesson, leader of the far-right Swedish Democrats, a minority partner in Kristersson’s ruling coalition, called Erdogan an “Islamist dictator”. He urged the prime minister not to appease Ankara “because it is ultimately an anti-democratic system and a dictator that we are dealing with”.

The red face of NATO

Finnish-Swedish membership was supposed to be easy. The June 2022 NATO summit, held in Madrid, was meant to be a formal celebration of the alliance’s expansion and a strong rebuke of the Kremlin’s aggression in Ukraine.

“If I was sitting in Moscow as a foreign policy or security official, I would have been happy,” Ceylan said. “We shouldn’t be able to strengthen the hands of those who oppose Swedish and Finnish NATO membership.”

Other NATO allies, in particular the United States, tried to bring the talks to a conclusion. But Washington has also tried to avoid linking its problems with Turkey — which largely revolve around military purchases — to negotiations.

Turkey is hoping to secure a $20 billion deal for 40 US-made F-16 fighter jets and upgrade kits. It is also still in talks with the United States over its withdrawal from the F-35 fighter jet program in 2019; in retaliation for Ankara’s purchase of Russian S-400 anti-aircraft systems.

“Behind the scenes, certainly conversations [on accession] take place” between the American and Turkish representatives, according to Starych-Samuolienė.

Ceylon said the US Congress and White House could also wait for the Turkish election outcome before moving to an F-16 deal. “They try not to mix those two things,” he said. “But in practice, I think there is a certain level of connection.”

“There will be moves by allied countries – including, but not limited to, the United States – to try to resolve this issue the sooner the better,” Ceylon said. “But I’m not sure it would produce the desired results.”

He added: “The longer this process takes, the more difficult it will be.”

Meanwhile, the deadlock risks slipping out of Erdogan’s hands. “The more visible this issue is, the more likely it is to be used as a domestic political issue,” Ceylan said.

Engström said Sweden’s view was similar. “Erdogan may have started something that was partly for his electoral success, but now it has sparked protests and other parties in Turkey are also using it,” he said.

“I think it’s true that it could also have longer-term effects. Some people thought it was just about the election and everything would be fine. But it could be more difficult than that.”