Supporters of Imran Khan gather outside his home after the Punjab caretaker government withdrew security





Supporters of ousted Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan gathered outside his residence here on Thursday to provide security and resist his possible arrest, days after the caretaker government in Punjab province withdrew additional security provided to him following an assassination attempt.

The additional security provided to Khan, the leader of Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf party, in November was removed on Tuesday evening.

“The Punjab government under CM Mohsin Naqvi has withdrawn additional police security from Khan as well as former chief minister and Khan ally Chaudhary Parvez Elahi,” a government official told PTI.

He said the commandos from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province who were deployed at Khan’s Zaman Park Lahore residence were also withdrawn after the assembly was dissolved and a guard facility was set up there.

The PTI leader’s security has been tightened following a gun attack on him last November in the Wazirabad area of ​​Punjab province. Senior PTI Punjab leader Musarrat Cheema said a number of party staff were stationed outside Khan’s residence.

“A good number of PTI workers have camped outside Khan Sahib’s residence for the past two days to resist any possible attempt to arrest him,” Cheema told PTI.

She said a “puppet” chief minister has been appointed to take action against the PTI leaders. Cheema said PTI workers would not only keep Khan safe, but prevent the government from arresting him. On Wednesday, police arrested senior PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry in a pre-dawn raid on charges of “inciting violence against a constitutional institution.” Former Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid said there was a chance that Imran Khan was poisoned.

“I asked Khan to be very careful as a plot is hatching to give him poison in his food,” Rashid said.

Defense Minister Khawaja Asif, however, claimed the government had no intention of arresting Khan.

Earlier, Khan said he sacrificed party governments in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa because the country needed free and fair elections. He demanded that the judiciary ensure that general elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are held within 90 days of the dissolution of the assemblies.

If there is a Constitution and a law in this country, the election cannot exceed 90 days, he said and urged Pakistan’s Chief Justice to look into the matter.

Khan said he was shocked at how the military establishment had chosen to side with those (Sharifs and Zardaris) who had plundered the country over the past three decades. The provincial assemblies of the two provinces of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were dissolved prematurely this month by the PTI party to force the federal government in Islamabad to call a snap general election.

However, the federal government has refused to bow to pressure and has so far been adamant about holding elections in time after August this year. Mohsin Naqvi was sworn in as acting chief minister of Punjab on January 22, while Mohammad Azam Khan as chief executive of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on January 21.

