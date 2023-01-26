



This afternoon, Meta announced that it would soon reinstate Donald Trump’s account after a two-year suspension from Facebook and Instagram. The former president was depressed after his posts were deemed to have instigated, or at the very least encouraged, the January 6 insurrection. But according to Nick Clegg, the company’s president of global affairs, the public safety risk that triggered the sanction has receded enough. The main poster can be displayed again.

Any story involving Facebook, Donald Trump and the context of a failed coup attempt is inherently controversial. Giving Trump that megaphone back for his 2024 campaign is particularly tricky: The former president has offered no evidence he’s changed during his social media exile. He can still use Facebook and Instagram to lie for reasons big and small, as well as stoking partisan resentment and even violence, if it suits his needs. On the contrary, his posts on his own network, Truth Social, seem to suggest a man whose online engagement has become more erratic, hot-tempered and conspiratorial; a report shows it has boosted accounts promoting QAnon more than 400 times since the platform launched.

And yet, there is something disappointing, even in the news. Trump’s platform story seems cryogenically frozen, a 2020 narrative that seems to have lost some of its relevance now that it’s unfrozen. That’s partly because keen observers of history anticipated today’s development: In 2021, after a decision by its independent oversight board, Facebook announced that Trump’s suspension would be lifted after two years. , if external factors allow it. (The company said at the time that it would assess instances of violence, restrictions on peaceful assembly and other markers of civil unrest.) And some of the thunder was stolen by Twitter, which reinstated its account at late last year, although Trump did not resume his posts. the.

There is also the mutual decadence of Trump and Facebook. Each thrives on diverting attention and monetizing outrage, and they’ve benefited each other: The Trump campaign spent millions of dollars on more than 289,000 Facebook ads in just a few months in 2020, according to a analysis of The Markup. But lately, the two seem to have lost the juice. A lot of people still support Trump and a lot of people still use Facebook products, but the shine is gone and that’s important.

Facebook’s advertising business was hit last year by changes Apple made to limit tracking on its devices. It faces stiff competition from insurgent apps such as TikTok. And one gets the feeling, looking at the company’s transparency reports, which detail the most popular content on its platform, that Facebook has become a vast wasteland of recycled memes and spammy scams and clickbait. .

Meanwhile, the Trumps 2024 campaign has been, to date, almost non-existent. Its launch announcement was downright mocked as low-power, and some cable news networks didn’t bother to air it in full. Trump and his team were negligent and clearly sought relevance. And while I’m not downplaying the former presidents’ chances in the 2024 contest, he certainly doesn’t appear as invincible in primary politics as he once did. In December, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis beat Trump 52-38% in a hypothetical game among likely Republican voters. Election uncertainties aside, there’s the obvious fact that some around Trump have suggested the man is diminished. He retired to the golf course and to Mar-a-Lago. His world has become much smaller. His world is so, so small, a Trump adviser told New York magazine in December.

None of this rules out the possibility that Trump could return to Facebook and Instagram and abuse his power by posting QAnon conspiracy theories and attempting to cause chaos. Trump’s unpredictability has always been part of his power, and the wild swings in the tech industry over the past few months mean everyone should prepare for the unexpected. Far-right extremism is still a threat on the internet. But it’s not clear that this reinstatement will matter much: In his announcement, Clegg argued that the risk to public safety has changed in recent years. He’s right, but not just because Trump no longer has executive power. What Clegg can’t admit is that there’s a second reason why the risk profile has changed: Facebook’s influence and reputation have also shrunk.

