Xi Jinping says relations with Australia are moving in the ‘right direction’, state media report





SHANGHAI, Jan 26 (Reuters) – Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Thursday that relations with Australia were moving in the right direction in the latest sign of improving relations between major trading partners. Xi made the comments in an Australia Day congratulatory message to Australian Governor-General David Hurley, the official Xinhua news agency reported. Australia and China “have reviewed the past and looked to the future, making active efforts in the right direction to improve and develop China-Australia relations,” Xi said, according to Xinhua. After roughly three years of strained relations over a range of issues, including trade, signs have emerged recently that their ties are warming. China unofficially banned Australian products, from coal to wine, in 2020 after Australia called for an investigation into the origins of COVID-19 and banned the 5G network from Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei. Their trade ministers have not met since then, but Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong met her Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, last month during the first visit to Beijing by an Australian minister since 2019. Chinese President Xi Jinping met Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on the sidelines of a G20 summit in Indonesia in November signaling the start of a thaw. In January, China allowed some companies to resume importing Australian coal. Last week, Xinhua reported that Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao would meet his Australian counterpart Don Farrell via video “in the near future”. He gave no date. Reporting by Josh Horwitz; Editing by Robert Birsel Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

