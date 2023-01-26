Arresting Imran Khan would be like playing with fire: President Alvi





PTI President Imran Khan (right) meets President Dr Arif Alvi in ​​Islamabad. APP/FilePresident Alvi deplores Fawad’s arrest. Alvi warns of ‘resistance’ if PTI leader is arrested. He says Imran wanted to negotiate with the government.

LAHORE: President Dr Arif Alvi believes the government will be playing with fire if it resorts to arresting Pakistani President Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan as speculation swirls after the vice’s arrest -Senior President of PTI, Fawad Chaudhry.

In a conversation with senior reporters on Thursday, the president, in response to a question about the incumbent government’s arrest of Khan, said: “It will be like starting a fire [fuelling anarchy in the country].”

The president said the arrest of the former prime minister or any senior politician would lead to “resistance”, hinting at instability if the government tried to detain opponents.

Fawad, a former federal minister, was arrested at his Lahore residence in the early hours of Wednesday after publicly “threatening” members of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and their families during a press conference the day before.

He was then taken to Islamabad, where police in the capital were granted a two-day pre-trial detention against the PTI leader in the sedition case. His arrest drew heavy criticism from within the ranks of the federal government, which, however, denied any involvement.

Imran “not against” table talk

The president also lamented the manner in which Fawad was brought to court in Islamabad and asked officials “to be a little ashamed” as they covered his head with a white sheet and also handcuffed him.

“Institutions shouldn’t need the police to maintain their respect. If someone has a problem with me, I’ll improve my performance instead of asking the police to take action,” he said.

Despite continued agitation from the PTI since Khan’s ousting in April last year, the president reiterated that the former prime minister was “not against” the talks.

“If politicians won’t sit down and negotiate, then what can I do? Imran Khan is not against negotiations, however, there has been no response from the government [when asked to sit on the table],” he said.

The president said Khan was even ready to reconsider early polls as he wanted the government to enter into negotiations.

Elections in Punjab

Amid confusion surrounding the holding of elections in Pakistan’s largest province, President Alvi said he had spoken to Punjab Governor Baligh Ur Rehman about releasing a date for the elections.

“The governor told me that if he had signed the summary to dissolve the elections, only then would he have released a date for the elections,” the president said.

President Alvi said the governor told him he would not participate in “unconstitutional” measures. He added that the head of the PTI is also concerned that the polls will be postponed.

The Punjab Assembly was dissolved on January 14 after the governor refused to sign the summary of dissolution given to him by then Chief Minister Parvez Elahi.

