Indian ban on BBC Modi film tests Musks’ freedom of speech on Twitter | India

Jhe Indian government’s response was swift and drastic. A few days after the release of a BBC documentary examining the role that Narendra Modi, now Prime Minister, played in the 2002 communal riots in Gujarat, the Ministry of Information announced that all links to images were to be banned on social media.

Emergency laws introduced by the Modi government just two years ago have been used to enforce the ban.

Twitter and YouTube quickly complied with government censorship demands. Posts on around 50 Twitter accounts have been deleted, including activists, politicians and even Hollywood actors, as well as an unknown number of YouTube channels. Widely shared excerpts from the documentarywhich alleged that Modi, in his role as chief minister of Gujarat at the time, allowed and then did nothing to stop the violence in which nearly 1,000 Muslims were killed, quickly disappeared from Indian social media.

This is not the first time the Modi government has used the 2021 information technology rules to censor online content critical of the administration. However, the action taken on the BBC documentary is one of the most high-profile uses of the legislation and highlights the fragile and restless place that social media such as Twitter now occupy in India and directly opposes the wish of the new billionaire owner of the platforms. , Elon Musk, for being a free speech absolutist against the increasingly authoritarian laws governing the country’s online sphere.

Widely criticized by human rights groups and digital activists, the 2021 IT rules give the government the power to remove any content it deems threatens the unity, integrity, defence, India’s security or sovereignty.

Even before the legislation was passed, the Modi government’s legal demands to remove content from Twitter increased by 48,000% between 2014 and 2020, according to business analysis transparency reports.

The two-part BBC series documenting Modi’s rise has proven highly controversial in India, despite only being published in the UK, prompting allegations from India’s Foreign Ministry that it was biased propaganda that showed a blatant colonial mindset.

Kanchan Gupta, spokesman for the Ministry of Information, called the documentary hostile propaganda and anti-Indian rubbish and students who staged a screening at a university in Kerala this week have been charged with treason. At Delhi’s prestigious Jawaharlal Nehru University, students who attempted the same were hit with blackouts and internet blackouts, and had stones thrown at them by other members of right-wing groups.

The BBC said its documentary had been rigorously researched to the highest editorial standards.

Many have cited their online censorship compliance of the documentary as an example of how Twitter and YouTube are helping to further erode freedom of expression in India, in order to appease the Modi government and not compromise access to India’s vast growing online population. . There are over 40 million Twitter users in India, making it their third-largest market after Japan and the United States.

This use of emergency law as a censorship mechanism is a very worrying development, but it’s far from the first time it’s happened, said Prateek Waghre, policy director of the internet advocacy group Freedom Foundation. in India. According to a statement to parliament in July, action has been taken against 94 YouTube channels, 19 social media accounts and 747 URLs at the government’s request since the adoption of the IT rules.

Elon Musk walks into Twitter headquarters. Photography: @elonmusk/Twitter

Prior to Musks’ takeover, Twitter had somewhat inconsistently pushed back against Modi governments’ increasingly heavy-handed approach to social media. Twitter had restored some of the accounts the administration had demanded be removed and in July last year filed a lawsuit in Indian courts alleging that New Delhi abused its power by ordering the company to arbitrarily and disproportionately delete accounts belonging to government critics.

Twitter always reports all posts and accounts it removes at the request of the Indian government to the online database Lumen. YouTube, however, does not.

Yet for all his protestations of being a crusader for free speech, there are indicators that Musks Twitter may be far less optimistic in standing up to the Modi government. When Musk was trying to pull out of the deal to buy the platform, he made it clear in court documents that he was unhappy with the lawsuit against the Indian government, saying he believed moderation should approximate the laws of the countries in which Twitter operates.

Among the Indian accounts that have been reinstated since Musk took office is that of Kangana Ranaut, a staunchly pro-Modi actor who espoused anti-Muslim sentiments and was suspended in 2021 for posts seen as a call for violence against minorities.

Upon taking office, he did not mention the lawsuit once, but fired almost all of Twitter’s 200 employees in India. Separately, Musks car company Tesla is lobbying the Indian government to lower import taxes on electric vehicles so it can gain access to the lucrative Indian market.

Waghre said Musk’s stance on defending free speech on Twitter, already wildly inconsistent, was likely to be severely tested in India, as the furor around the documentary had proven. BBC.

Were talking about pressures on free speech in the world’s largest democracy, Waghre said. Musk’s pledge rang hollow everywhere, but in India the impact will certainly be greater.