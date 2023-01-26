US-China relations have become a disaster in the making

Author: Jia Qingguo, Peking University

During his online meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in November 2021, US President Joe Biden offered safeguards for US-China relations. His proposal reflected deep concerns about the possibility of a military confrontation due to miscalculation or accident.

More than a year has passed since then, so have such safeguards been put in place? Is the relationship between the two countries less likely to fall off a cliff than before? The answer, unfortunately, is no. Guardrail construction has remained largely rhetorical, and US-China relations are now closer to a historic rift than before.

On January 27, 2022, former Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken had a phone conversation. They expressed their desire to implement an agreement that their bosses had reached. This agreement included measures to manage differences between the United States and China, seek cooperation where countries have common interests, and maintain regular dialogue and consultation.

But Washington’s diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics and Beijing Declaration that Sino-Russian cooperation has no upper limits or no-go areas had already darkened relations between the two countries.

Russia’s war against Ukraine has further complicated efforts to stabilize relations. Despite external and internal pressures, China opted for neutrality. China did not approve of Russian military operations in Ukraine because they violated the UN Charter. And China has not joined the West in condemning Russia because that would alienate Russia at a time when the United States is increasingly hostile to China. Despite the fact that other countries, including India, also subscribe to neutrality, the United States views China’s stance as colluding with Russia.

US congressional activism in Taiwan has made matters worse. The more than 30 drafts bills and resolutions related to Taiwan ahead of the U.S. midterm elections have one thing in common: bolstering support for Taiwanese authorities amid rising tensions in the Taiwan Strait.

In 2016, the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) of Taiwan took office. He challenged China’s sovereignty over Taiwan and abandoned the 1992 Consensus, an agreement between Taiwan authorities and the Chinese government on the political status of Taiwan in 1992. This led Beijing to increase its political, economic and military pressure on Taiwan to deter any push for independence. Fearing that Taipei would give in to pressure from Beijing, the US Congress passed legislation and resolutions demanding that the US government take stronger action to reassure Taiwan. Faced with a hard right-wing consensus on China in Congress, the Biden administration chose not to challenge these bills and resolutions despite the fact that they clearly undermine China’s sovereignty claims over Taiwan.

For many in the United States, the war in Ukraine has made a Chinese military takeover from Taiwan seem more likely. Some members of the US Congress, including former Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi, have chosen to visit Taiwan personally. At the time of the visit, in August 2022, Pelosi was the third highest ranked American politician. China saw Pelosis’ visit to Taiwan as a challenge to its sovereignty and territorial integrity and issued warnings to prevent the trip.

Pelosis’ visit drew strong reactions from Beijing. The Chinese military has undertaken drills in the Taiwan Strait. There was even speculation that China would use this opportunity to take control of Taiwan. The visit also shed light on the storm brewing in the Taiwan Strait. The DPP’s goal is Taiwan independence. Because Beijing believes that Taiwan is China’s inalienable territory, it will do whatever it takes to deny Taiwan’s independence. Washington sees Taiwan as a litmus test of its alliance’s credibility and ideological integrity. The United States believes it has no alternative but to help defend Taiwan.

Three-way interactions in the Taiwan Strait are likely to produce two unpleasant results. One is the war in the Taiwan Strait. Beijing’s perceptions of Taipei’s independent provocations and WashingtonTaipei’s collusion have made it increasingly likely that Beijing could take the island by force.

The other outcome is a potential downgrading or even suspension of diplomatic relations between the United States and China. Washington has largely reneged on commitments regarding Taiwan it made in 1979, including not having formal diplomatic relations, abrogating the mutual defense treaty with Taiwan, and not stationing military personnel in Taiwan. For Beijing, these commitments were the political foundation of its diplomatic relations with Washington. After all, the two countries were unable to establish diplomatic relations largely because of their disagreements over Taiwan for 20 years after the founding of the People’s Republic of China.

Despite this context, the XiBiden meeting on November 14, 2022 in Bali gave hope for a potential improvement in relations between China and the United States. The two leaders agreed to reconnect and dialogue on several fronts. Beijing and Washington have since followed up with some pragmatic gestures.

But fundamental differences remain between the two sides and the US Congress is unwilling to change its hardline approach to China. As the world enters 2023, the relationship between the world’s two most important powers will likely remain in choppy waters.

Jia Qingguo is a professor at the School of International Studies at Peking University.