President Jokowi reveals the successive steps to manage the Covid-19 pandemic

President Joko Widodo officially opened the National Coordination Meeting (Rakornas) for Covid-19 Management Transition and National Economic Recovery (PC-PEN) at AA Maramis Building, Ministry of Finance, Jakarta on Thursday, January 26 2023.

The president explained a number of measures taken by the government to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic which has hit Indonesia and other countries around the world since 2020.

According to him, the first step taken by the government is to carry out macro and micro management so that all parties participate in the management of the Covid-19 pandemic.

I see that we all work because we are stressed by problems, pressed by problems, everyone is working. “It’s something I’ve never seen before,” he said.

The president said Indonesia and all countries have no experience in overcoming a pandemic. When most of his ministers suggested the government implement a lockdown, President Jokowi had other considerations.

“My calculations, in 2 or 3 weeks, people don’t even have a chance to earn a living, everything is closed, the state can’t help the people, what happened? The people must to be in riot. That’s what we calculated so we decided at that time not to confine, he said.

The second measure taken by the government is to achieve good synergy and collaboration between the central government, the regional governments, the TNI and Polri. This can be seen in the number of Covid-19 vaccines that have been injected into the public, which has reached 448 million injections.

We can do all of this and we can see that TNI and Polri are really working beyond their core tasks. Going to villages to persuade people to get vaccinated is not an easy task, he said.

The third measure taken by the government is to carry out gas and brake management to balance health and the national economy. The president said this step was not an easy thing to do.

As soon as the calculation is a little wrong, the economy collapses. But once the gas is too fast, the pandemic can increase. This is what we are doing. Maintaining a balance between health and the economy, which put pressure on state management, is not easy, he said.

The next step for the government is to make decisions and act quickly to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic. However, the action speed is adjusted to the terrain data.

Finally, the President sees broad public participation in the management of the pandemic and the national economy as the step that most supports the government’s success in managing the pandemic. This participation allows all parties to participate in the management of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

It is this participation that must be appreciated, we appreciate, because everyone is supporting the corporate world, the community from below, everything is moving, he said.

Coordinating Minister of Economy Airlangga Hartarto said that currently Indonesia is entering a period of known uncertainty where uncertainty still exists and creates a number of threats.