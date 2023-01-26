Politics
Middle East Overview: Turkey, Sweden, NATO and the Koran | News
Turkey breaks off NATO talks with Sweden, the showdown between Lebanon’s chief prosecutor and the judge trying to indict him, and one of the West Bank’s deadliest days in years. Here is this week’s summary, written by Abubakr Al-Shamahi, Al Jazeera Digital’s Middle East and North Africa editor.
Since May last year, Sweden has tried, unsuccessfully so far, to convince Turkey to support its bid for NATO membership. But I have the impression that every time there is a step forward, there are two misplaced steps back. Turkey was already angry at recent protests in Sweden, including the flag of the PKK, a Kurdish group that has been fighting the Turkish state since 1984, not to mention the hanging of Erdogan in effigy.
Yet in public Turkey has maintained that it remains open to discussion. Sweden and fellow potential NATO member Finland were supposed to hold meetings with Turkey to work out their differences and hopefully prevent Ankara from exercising its membership veto, a veto that each NATO member holds. One step forward.
But on Saturday, not one but two demonstrations took place in front of the Turkish Embassy in Stockholm. In one of them, demonstrators again waved the PKK flag. In the other, a Danish anti-Islam activist burned a copy of the Koran. Turkey immediately canceled a planned visit by the Swedish defense minister and indefinitely postponed planned talks with Sweden and Finland. Demonstrations were also organized in front of the Swedish consulate in Istanbul. And Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has told Sweden to forget about Ankara’s support for its NATO bid. Two steps back. More than two, in fact. It’s a real mess.
And amid all the noise, Erdogan announced that parliamentary and presidential elections would be brought forward to May 14. With growing domestic opposition and lingering economic problems, Erdogan needs to rally his base, so don’t expect any leeway when it comes to Sweden anytime soon.
Lebanese judicial struggle
Lebanon has resumed its investigation into the 2020 Beirut port explosion, which killed at least 218 people. Where does he have it? Investigating judge Tarek Bitar has spent 13 months unable to move the case forward, stalled by a court ruling that many see as an attempt by political elites to block the inquiry from identifying the guilty. For many Lebanese, the explosion of improperly stored ammonium nitrate has broken the social contract between them and a state that many feel no longer works on their behalf. The pause in the investigation only confirmed this impression.
But on Monday, Bitar not only resumed his investigation, he also indicted several senior officials, including former prime minister Hassan Diab and state prosecutor Ghassan Oweidat. The latter did not appreciate Bitars’ efforts and pushed back. Oweidat told Bitar he had no authority to reinitiate the investigation, then quickly summoned Bitar himself for questioning.
Ultimately, if Bitar fails to gain the support of Lebanese security forces, he will not be able to continue his work. In Lebanon, you generally need muscle to get things done. For the family members of the victims of the port tragedy, and for millions of other Lebanese, one can imagine that they see all this as further proof that the state will always protect its people.
[READ:Lebanese judge at the centre of Beirut blast inquiry showdown]
Worst Israeli raid in years
Thursday was one of the worst days in years in the occupied West Bank, after an Israeli raid killed at least nine Palestinians, at the time of writing. Among the dead is an elderly woman. This means that nearly 30 Palestinians were killed by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank in January, in addition to more than 170 in 2022. Israel’s new far-right government appears determined to step up its crackdown on Palestinian armed groups operating in West. Bank and with each death, one gets the impression that the possibility of a new Palestinian uprising increases.
In Israel itself, more than 100,000 people demonstrated in Tel Aviv on Saturday, the last opposition rally against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. They were angered by Netanyahu’s attempts to overhaul the justice system by imposing government controls. The opposition can claim some success. One of Netanyahu’s top allies, Aryeh Deri, was fired after the Supreme Court ruled against his appointment due, in part, to his previous criminal convictions. You can read more about the protests and what’s behind them here.
Unlike the mass protests against Netanyahu’s plans for the justice system, the backlash against far-right governments’ policies toward the Palestinians, arguably a continuation of previous administrations’ policies, has been relatively muted. In addition to the aforementioned raids, the government is now considering razing Khan al-Ahmar, a Palestinian village of about 180 residents on the outskirts of occupied East Jerusalem, to better connect Israeli settlements, which are widely considered illegal under of international law. And who gave the green light to the displacement of the inhabitants of Khan al-Ahmars, in 2018? The Israeli Supreme Court.
Now for something different
It’s William Shakespeares Hamlet, with a local twist, on stage in Yemen. The arts have not been able to flourish in Yemen in recent years because of the war. But the Khaleej Aden theater group has capitalized on the presence of a receptive audience in the city, and there have been. Ten sold-out shows later, and director Amr Gamal is now planning a second run.
Briefly
Israel Netanyahum meets King Abdullah of Jordan in Ammanover Al-Aqsa | UNRWA needs $1.6 billion to bridge funding gap for Palestinian refugees | France repatriates 47 nationals from camps in northeast Syria, Canada must repatriate 23 | Minister visits the United Arab Emirates ahead of Netanyahu’s possible trip | US Joins Europe With New Sanctions Against Iran Crackdown, Iran Responds With Its Own Sanctions | Iraqi PM replaces central bank governor due to currency decline | The first Palestinian female pastor in the Holy Land is ordained | Cristiano Ronaldo makes long-awaited Saudi Arabia Pro League debut for Al-Nassr | Former Mauritanian president in court for historic corruption trial | Monuments from Yemen and Lebanon added to UNESCO’s endangered list | Crown Prince of Bahrain and Emir of Qatar discuss call differences |
[READ:Government mismanagement, external pressures as Arab currencies crash]
Basra Stampede
The Arabian Gulf Cup was meant to be a moment of positivity for Iraq, the first international tournament held in the country in decades. And the national team emerged victorious, to top it off. But the final was ruined when at least four people were killed in a pre-match stampede as fans crowded outside the stadium. The family of one of the victims blamed both ticketless fans and the authorities. In this opinion piece, Ahmed Twaij, an Iraqi journalist, calls the tragedy a metaphor for the gross incompetence of the Iraqi government and bursts the bubble of the otherwise successful tournament’s two-week high.
quote of the week
We skipped fruit for almost 17 days and our kids were unhappy with it. When they ask us about fruit today, we say we will buy it tomorrow. When tomorrow comes, they ask the same question and get the same answer. Abdulla Ali, a Yemeni day labourer, explaining the difficulty of supporting his family as prices soar in the war-torn country. Abdulla, along with his wife Arwa, broke down their family’s financial struggles in the latest edition of Al Jazeeras series, Whats Your Money Worth?, examining the cost of living crises around the world.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2023/1/26/middle-east-round-up-turkey-sweden-nato-and-the-quran
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Middle East Overview: Turkey, Sweden, NATO and the Koran | News
- President Jokowi reveals the successive steps to manage the Covid-19 pandemic
- RNC sued Google for spam filtering, but never used Gmail tools to bypass filters
- Cape Verde: A 5.3-magnitude earthquake occurred off the southwestern coast of Santo Antao, Cape Verde, at approximately 03:16 GMT on January 26.
- Imran Khan challenges ATC jurisdiction in PTV attack case
- US-China relations have become a disaster in the making
- What a rush: Rapid City’s hockey team visits the ranch and learns about ag
- How Google’s long online dominance will end
- These Kylie Jenner lion head dress memes have me on the floor
- Indian ban on BBC Modi film tests Musks’ freedom of speech on Twitter | India
- Do you run to “escape” stress?it can lead to dependence
- UK experts facing abortion provisions crisis | health