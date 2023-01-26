Middle East Overview: Turkey, Sweden, NATO and the Koran | News

Turkey breaks off NATO talks with Sweden, the showdown between Lebanon’s chief prosecutor and the judge trying to indict him, and one of the West Bank’s deadliest days in years. Here is this week’s summary, written by Abubakr Al-Shamahi, Al Jazeera Digital’s Middle East and North Africa editor.

Since May last year, Sweden has tried, unsuccessfully so far, to convince Turkey to support its bid for NATO membership. But I have the impression that every time there is a step forward, there are two misplaced steps back. Turkey was already angry at recent protests in Sweden, including the flag of the PKK, a Kurdish group that has been fighting the Turkish state since 1984, not to mention the hanging of Erdogan in effigy.

Yet in public Turkey has maintained that it remains open to discussion. Sweden and fellow potential NATO member Finland were supposed to hold meetings with Turkey to work out their differences and hopefully prevent Ankara from exercising its membership veto, a veto that each NATO member holds. One step forward.

But on Saturday, not one but two demonstrations took place in front of the Turkish Embassy in Stockholm. In one of them, demonstrators again waved the PKK flag. In the other, a Danish anti-Islam activist burned a copy of the Koran. Turkey immediately canceled a planned visit by the Swedish defense minister and indefinitely postponed planned talks with Sweden and Finland. Demonstrations were also organized in front of the Swedish consulate in Istanbul. And Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has told Sweden to forget about Ankara’s support for its NATO bid. Two steps back. More than two, in fact. It’s a real mess.

And amid all the noise, Erdogan announced that parliamentary and presidential elections would be brought forward to May 14. With growing domestic opposition and lingering economic problems, Erdogan needs to rally his base, so don’t expect any leeway when it comes to Sweden anytime soon.

Lebanese judicial struggle

Lebanon has resumed its investigation into the 2020 Beirut port explosion, which killed at least 218 people. Where does he have it? Investigating judge Tarek Bitar has spent 13 months unable to move the case forward, stalled by a court ruling that many see as an attempt by political elites to block the inquiry from identifying the guilty. For many Lebanese, the explosion of improperly stored ammonium nitrate has broken the social contract between them and a state that many feel no longer works on their behalf. The pause in the investigation only confirmed this impression.

But on Monday, Bitar not only resumed his investigation, he also indicted several senior officials, including former prime minister Hassan Diab and state prosecutor Ghassan Oweidat. The latter did not appreciate Bitars’ efforts and pushed back. Oweidat told Bitar he had no authority to reinitiate the investigation, then quickly summoned Bitar himself for questioning.

Ultimately, if Bitar fails to gain the support of Lebanese security forces, he will not be able to continue his work. In Lebanon, you generally need muscle to get things done. For the family members of the victims of the port tragedy, and for millions of other Lebanese, one can imagine that they see all this as further proof that the state will always protect its people.

Worst Israeli raid in years

Thursday was one of the worst days in years in the occupied West Bank, after an Israeli raid killed at least nine Palestinians, at the time of writing. Among the dead is an elderly woman. This means that nearly 30 Palestinians were killed by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank in January, in addition to more than 170 in 2022. Israel’s new far-right government appears determined to step up its crackdown on Palestinian armed groups operating in West. Bank and with each death, one gets the impression that the possibility of a new Palestinian uprising increases.

In Israel itself, more than 100,000 people demonstrated in Tel Aviv on Saturday, the last opposition rally against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. They were angered by Netanyahu’s attempts to overhaul the justice system by imposing government controls. The opposition can claim some success. One of Netanyahu’s top allies, Aryeh Deri, was fired after the Supreme Court ruled against his appointment due, in part, to his previous criminal convictions. You can read more about the protests and what’s behind them here.

Unlike the mass protests against Netanyahu’s plans for the justice system, the backlash against far-right governments’ policies toward the Palestinians, arguably a continuation of previous administrations’ policies, has been relatively muted. In addition to the aforementioned raids, the government is now considering razing Khan al-Ahmar, a Palestinian village of about 180 residents on the outskirts of occupied East Jerusalem, to better connect Israeli settlements, which are widely considered illegal under of international law. And who gave the green light to the displacement of the inhabitants of Khan al-Ahmars, in 2018? The Israeli Supreme Court.

Now for something different

It’s William Shakespeares Hamlet, with a local twist, on stage in Yemen. The arts have not been able to flourish in Yemen in recent years because of the war. But the Khaleej Aden theater group has capitalized on the presence of a receptive audience in the city, and there have been. Ten sold-out shows later, and director Amr Gamal is now planning a second run.

Briefly

Israel Netanyahum meets King Abdullah of Jordan in Ammanover Al-Aqsa | UNRWA needs $1.6 billion to bridge funding gap for Palestinian refugees | France repatriates 47 nationals from camps in northeast Syria, Canada must repatriate 23 | Minister visits the United Arab Emirates ahead of Netanyahu’s possible trip | US Joins Europe With New Sanctions Against Iran Crackdown, Iran Responds With Its Own Sanctions | Iraqi PM replaces central bank governor due to currency decline | The first Palestinian female pastor in the Holy Land is ordained | Cristiano Ronaldo makes long-awaited Saudi Arabia Pro League debut for Al-Nassr | Former Mauritanian president in court for historic corruption trial | Monuments from Yemen and Lebanon added to UNESCO’s endangered list | Crown Prince of Bahrain and Emir of Qatar discuss call differences |

Basra Stampede

The Arabian Gulf Cup was meant to be a moment of positivity for Iraq, the first international tournament held in the country in decades. And the national team emerged victorious, to top it off. But the final was ruined when at least four people were killed in a pre-match stampede as fans crowded outside the stadium. The family of one of the victims blamed both ticketless fans and the authorities. In this opinion piece, Ahmed Twaij, an Iraqi journalist, calls the tragedy a metaphor for the gross incompetence of the Iraqi government and bursts the bubble of the otherwise successful tournament’s two-week high.

quote of the week

We skipped fruit for almost 17 days and our kids were unhappy with it. When they ask us about fruit today, we say we will buy it tomorrow. When tomorrow comes, they ask the same question and get the same answer. Abdulla Ali, a Yemeni day labourer, explaining the difficulty of supporting his family as prices soar in the war-torn country. Abdulla, along with his wife Arwa, broke down their family’s financial struggles in the latest edition of Al Jazeeras series, Whats Your Money Worth?, examining the cost of living crises around the world.