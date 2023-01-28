Trump is trying a new campaign tactic: small scale





Over the past six weeks on his social media platform, Truth Social, Mr. Trump has posted videos about his policy stances, including plans to protect Social Security and Medicare and ban Chinese nationals to own agricultural land or telecommunications, energy, technology or medical care in the United States. supply companies. The videos, in which the former president speaks directly to the camera, aim to reassure supporters that he is focused on matters other than his 2020 defeat, an issue that failed voters mid -mandate.

One of the main issues for him has been attracting top dollar support. Mr. Trump has relied heavily on small online donations, but has lost support from some deep-pocketed donors and struggled to secure pledges from others.

In recent weeks, two longtime Republican financiers, Bernie Marcus, the Home Depot founder, and Miriam Adelson, a physician and philanthropist and widow of casino magnate Sheldon Adelson, have failed to pledge to match their earlier financial support for his campaigns, according to people. connoisseurs of discussions who insisted on anonymity to talk about private conversations.

A spokesperson for Ms Adelson said she planned to sit out the Republican primary.

Yet Mr. Trump maintains his perch as the most powerful Republican. An Emerson College poll this week showed Mr Trump had the support of 55% of primary voters, nearly twice as much as his closest challenger, Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida, in a hypothetical game. The same poll showed Mr Trump statistically tied with President Biden in a potential rematch next year.

The campaign is firing on all cylinders and continuing to put together an operation that will be unparalleled, Steven Cheung, a spokesman for Mr. Trump’s campaign, said in a statement. President Trump has a significant lead, poll after poll, showing that no other candidate can even come close to the enthusiasm and excitement of his return to the White House.

In November and December, Mr Trumps among Republicans plunged in opinion polls after his failure to deliver the red wave he promised voters in the midterm elections and after having dinner with Kanye West, who was denounced for making anti-Semitic statements. , and Nick Fuentes, an outspoken anti-Semite and prominent young white supremacist.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2023/01/28/us/politics/trump-campaign-events.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos