Will Prime Minister Modi contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Tamil Nadu? BJP’s Annamalai responds to rumors

Amid buzz that Prime Minister Narendra Modi may challenge Tamil Nadu in 2024 Lok Sabha polls, BJP Head of State K Annamalai says PM Modi has transcended the regional barrier and is considered an “insider” and not an “outsider” in the southernmost state. .

Prime Minister Modi challenged Lok Sabha polls in 2014 in two constituencies – Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh and Vadodara in Gujarat. He won both seats but represented Varanasi. He was re-elected from Varanasi in 2019.

In ANI Podcast with Smita Prakash, Annamalai said, “Modi ji is considered an insider. In fact, if you look at last month’s Tamil news, someone started a rumor that Modi ji is fighting from Tamil Nadu for one of the seats. Everywhere you go, people are asking (if PM Modi will contest from Tamil Nadu).”

The BJP leader said the buzz around Prime Minister Modi of Tamil Nadu’s challenge had become a talking point.

“Two days ago, I was in a teahouse in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu. Someone said to me, Anna, are you sure Modi Ji will challenge? This is becoming a talking point,” he said. he declared.

Asked which constituency the Prime Minister could run in in the 2024 general election, Annamalai said, “Ramanathapuram, so it is rumored. So people picked up the rumour. It’s all just a rumour. talk… They want Modi ji to challenge. This is seen as a sign that Modi ji is considered an insider and not an outsider from a distant part of India.

Annamalai said Prime Minister Modi has blurred boundaries such as “foreign” and regional identity. “Caste identity, Tamil identity and a lot of things go into people’s minds when deciding who they vote for. But Modi ji has transcended everything. He is probably the first foreigner in Tamil Nadu. Nobody has done it. It is a sign that Modi ji has transcended everything. 2024 would be a very different election,” Tamil Nadu BJP leader pointed out. Annamalai said that Prime Minister Modi is seen as a unifier and that ‘there’s a wave’ towards him in Tamil Nadu.

“Modi ji is considered as a unifier. Modi Ji is considered as the first person who made the effort to reach out to Tamil Nadu. This is the image of Modi Ji. His magic resulting in votes in Tamil Nadu is an art. The important thing in the next 16 to 18 months, we are working like a thread now, putting people in the voting booth, they know which house to go to, which person to go to, and they know which voter votes for us. have to do.”

Former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had contested from Chikkamagaluru to Karnataka in 1978 after the emergency. In the 1980 general election, Indira Gandhi ran from the seat of Medak in undivided Andhra Pradesh. Former Congress Speaker Sonia Gandhi contested Bellary in Karnataka with Amethi in Uttar Pradesh in 1999. She had won both seats but represented the constituency of Amethi.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also followed in his grandmother and mother’s footsteps and chose a southern state to contest the 2019 general election. Rahul contested Wayanad constituency in Kerala with Amethi in the ‘Uttar Pradesh in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. However, he lost the Amethi seat which he held for three consecutive terms.

Asked about the BJP’s alliance with the AIADMK, Annamalai said, “We are not against any party or person. We are very clear that the BJP has to become very strong. It is not an alliance of convenience. like DMK. It’s an alliance of respect. We have a lot of disagreements with the AIADMK, but it’s based on certain principles, we align with each other.”

He added that the BJP must have its own identity in Tamil Nadu and the party will work hard to translate Prime Minister Modi’s popularity into votes.

“We want to sit down with the alliance partners with strength and respect. That’s why we also want to change the public’s impression. We have taken part alone in the recent polls of local bodies. We want to see where the party stands .opportunity for our workers at booth level. Modiji’s image is fantastic in Tamil Nadu. We need to make that connection and convert it into votes,” the Tamil Nadu BJP chairman said.

He said the BJP had a strong grassroots presence and the party was growing now.

“If you take 2019 as a barometer, or when Modi ji first fought in 2014 for Prime Minister, Tamil Nadu BJP was alone. We fought alone. our alliance was over 19%. a historic number for us. People said Modi ji was coming. The surge had been in Tamil Nadu since 2014,” Annamalai said when asked if language could be a barrier to Narendra Modi as there is Tamil sentiment and the Prime Minister makes the most of his speech in Hindi.

The BJP leader alleged that opposition parties in the state conducted anti-Modi campaigns after 2017. He said the opposition created a false narrative that the BJP does not care about Tamil sentiments.

Referring to Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Madurai, Annamalai said, “The last time Modi ji came to Tamil Nadu and visited Madurai, people gave a grand welcome. No politician has a Twitter trend that is 14 lakh a day. ‘Welcome Modi’ got 14 lakh views on social media. So, one can see a clear change in public perception.”

Annamalai said the BJP is emerging as a force in Tamil Nadu and this is a clear indication for the 2024 general elections.