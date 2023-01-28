Eddie Jones’ sacking was like Boris Johnson’s demise





Maro Itoje says England players sensed the change in mood ahead of Eddie Jones’ sacking last November and compared the situation to the end of Boris Johnson’s reign as prime minister. In an exclusive interview with the Telegraph, the ubiquitous England lock under Jones says he found out about the former head coach’s whereabouts ‘on the news’ and that there had been a ‘switch’ of mood around the club’s tenure. 62 year old man. “I think I just saw it on the news,” Itoje said. “You could feel the mood changing, especially in the papers. Kind of like how it felt when Boris Johnson or Liz Truss were coming to an end. It was that kind of change. “I am very grateful to [Eddie]. He chose me 62 times. I don’t think he ever let me down. So I’m grateful for the opportunities. He pushed me. He had his moments with me, but ultimately I’m grateful for what he did.” Jones was fired after his side’s complete loss to South Africa despite holding the highest winning record of any England manager at 73%. This figure, however, was only 42% in the 2022 calendar year, after six dismal defeats, one draw and five wins. Steve Borthwick, the former Leicester head coach and England captain, was announced as the Australian’s successor in December and Itoje believes the team “needed a change”, although the Saracens star dismissed all questions about the English captaincy. “Things will change,” Itoje said. “[Steve] will change our way of doing things. And to be completely honest, we needed a change, because last year was not what we expected from ourselves. “So the change is good, it’s exciting. I’ve always said this team has incredible potential. Now it’s about figuring out how to make that a reality.” Itoje, who won 56 caps for England and six more for the British and Irish Lions over two tours, also took a look at the state of English rugby, with the Premiership desperate for other avenue flows after the demise of Worcester and Wasps earlier. this season. “Rugby over the last six months has been on the floor, for many reasons: Worcester almost went into the abyss; Wasps, a similar situation,” Itoje said. “England will still be fine, but the club game needs the sport to grow, to have bigger commercial income.” Read the full interview with Maro Itoje in The Telegraph magazine

