



The US Air Mobility Command has warned of a possible war with Xi Jinping’s regime by 2025. (TWITTER) A four star general of the United States Air Force warned that there is a possibility of conflict with china in two years (2025) – most likely by Taiwan – and urged its commanders to push their units to the maximum operational readiness for a battle that year. In an internal memo first made public on social media on Friday and later confirmed as authentic by the Pentagonthe leader of Area Mobility Commandgeneral Mike Minihanhe said that the main objective should be to deter and, if necessary, defeat China. I hope I’m wrong. My instinct tells me that we will be in combat in 2025said Minihan. Minihan explained that the presidential elections in taiwan next year they will give the Xi Jinping regime a pretext for military aggressionwhereas United States would be distracted by his own electoral race for the White House. Team Xin, motive and opportunity align in 2025goes. The memorandum also summons all Mobile Command personnel to the range, pull a salesman to the target and aim for the head. Via email, a Pentagon spokesperson responded to a request for comment from the AFP about the memo: Yes, it’s a fact that he sent that. The memorandum also instructs all Mobile Command personnel to go to the range, fire a magazine at the target, and aim for the head. (AFP) The memo, first reported Friday by the network BNC News is dated February 1, which is still a few days away, and has been distributed to subordinate commanders in Minihan, reported Washington Post. And US defense officialwho spoke on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the issue, said Minihan’s comments are not representative of the department’s view on China, according to statements collected by the aforementioned media outlet. The Secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austinassured on January 11 during a press conference with Japanese officials, that the United States had observed a very provocative behavior of the chinese forces in an attempt to revive international standards. But he also played down fears that China could launch an attack on Taiwan anytime soon. Senior US officials have said in recent months that China appears to be rushing the deadline to take control of Taiwana self-governing democracy claimed as its own territory by Beijing Great Execution in China military exercises in August last year, which were perceived as a invasion test following the provocative solidarity visit to Taipi by the Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi. China conducted major military exercises in August last year, which were seen as a rehearsal for an invasion after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s defiant solidarity visit to Taipi. (Reuters) The United States changed recognition of Taipi to Beijing in 1979, but sells weapons to Taiwan for self-defense. A growing number of U.S. lawmakers have called for increased aid, including sending military aid directly to Taiwan, noting that the invading rusa from ukraine requires early preparation. (With information from AFP and The Washington Post) Continue reading: Xi Jinping told his spy chief about the new Taiwan unification policy US intelligence report found reports of UFO sightings tripled The Impact of 2023 US Foreign Policy on the Campaign for the 2024 Presidential Elections

