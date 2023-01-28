India’s Gen Z grapples with Modi’s dark past in new documentary

SRINAGAR, India When the lights suddenly went out, the crowd of young people turned on the flashlights of their smartphones. They directed them to the seat of a motorcycle, where student activist Aishe Ghosh stood in defiance.

They will close a screen, we will open hundreds, she shouted.

Students had gathered at Jawaharlal Nehru University in India’s capital, New Delhi, for an outdoor screening of a new BBC documentary that criticizes Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his role in the deadly 2002 riots in Gujarat when he was the head of the western states. minister.

After the power outage, Ghosh blames the university administration, which did not comment publicly on the matter, students instead streamed the film to their phones and laptops, either via VPNs or by sharing proxy links to archived images through encrypted apps.

Authorities in India, the world’s largest democracy, have gone to extraordinary lengths to prevent people inside the country from seeing the film since the first part aired in Britain last week, citing emergency powers to order the removal of any clips or links posted on social media platforms, including YouTube and Twitter. For Indians appalled by what they see as growing authoritarianism under Modi and his Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata party, watching the documentary has become a symbol of protest.

On Wednesday, students demonstrated outside Jamia Millia Islamia University in New Delhi. Manish Swarup/AP

Many young Indians have no memory of the riots, in which more than 1,000 people, mostly Muslims, were killed. Modi denies being an accomplice to the attacks and India’s Supreme Court last year upheld a ruling that he should be cleared of all charges.

More than half of India’s 1.4 billion people are under the age of 30 and are emerging as a key political force in the 2024 general election and beyond, Ghosh told NBC News.

It is very important for the BJP to control these minds, she said.

Arindam Bagchi, spokesperson for India’s External Affairs Ministry, called the BBC film India: The Modi Question a propaganda piece designed to push a particular discredited narrative and said it reflected a mindset colonial.

In a statement, the British broadcaster said the film had been rigorously researched and the Indian government had declined to comment on the allegations.

The first part of the documentary focuses on Modis’ political career before he became Prime Minister. Gujarat was rocked by riots in early 2002 when Hindu mobs, blaming Muslims for the deaths of 59 Hindu pilgrims in a train fire, fought back against Muslim communities.

Modi has denied any complicity in the deadly 2002 riots in Gujarat state, where he was chief minister at the time. T. Narayan/Bloomberg via Getty Images

According to the film, British officials said the violence bore the hallmarks of ethnic cleansing and that Modi, as chief minister, was directly responsible for allowing it to happen.

Harsh Mander, who quit his civil service job to become a rights activist after the Gujarat riots, said they showed us a very different India from what we promised ourselves at independence in 1947.

Today’s generation must see what happened in 2002 and make an informed choice, he added. Do you want India?

For years Modi was banned from traveling to the United States because of his role in the riots, only being asked to return after becoming prime minister in 2014. The second half of the BBC documentary , airing in Britain this week, focuses on his leadership. since.

Critics say Modi has promoted discrimination against India’s Muslim minority and quashed dissent, particularly since his re-election in 2019. Some journalists have been barred from traveling abroad and government demands for Twitter content to be removed soared. Last year, India fell to 150th out of 180 countries on the world press freedom index.

State Department spokesman Ned Price said Wednesday that the United States supports freedom of the press and other rights that strengthen democracies.

It is a point that we emphasize in our relations around the world, he said during a regular press briefing. This is certainly a point that we also raised in India.

Opposition lawmakers in India also pushed back, sharing links to the documentary that have since stopped working.

Sorry, I was not elected to represent the largest democracy in the world to accept censorship, Mahua Moitra, Member of Parliament from the centre-left All India Trinamool Congress, said on Twitter. Here is the link. Watch it while you can.

But Kanchan Gupta, a senior adviser to India’s Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, called the film anti-India trash and said YouTube and Twitter had complied with government orders to prevent it from being shared.

Jamia Millia Islamia students defied university warnings not to screen the BBC film. Manish Swarup/AP

Both platforms have grappled with free speech issues in India. Twitter sued the Indian government last year over sweeping regulatory changes that give officials greater power to demand the removal of online content they deem threatening to the state, with the same changes now being used to censor the BBC documentary. The future of the lawsuit is uncertain under the company’s new owner, Elon Musk.

For the first time I heard, Musk, who calls himself a free speech absolutist, said on Twitter this week, when asked about the censorship of BBC films in India. It’s not possible for me to fix every aspect of Twitter in the world overnight, while running Tesla and SpaceX, among others.

Kunal Majumder, the Indian representative of the Committee to Protect Journalists, said officials had weaponized an emergency provision of the laws, known as the Information Technology Rules, against legitimate journalism.

The government reacted to the documentary by calling it propaganda and [part of a] colonial mentality, he says. How does this qualify as an emergency?

We created a plan

Nivedya PT, a student in New Delhi, was 2 years old at the time of the Gujarat riots. She and others defied warnings from her university, Jamia Millia Islamia, not to screen the BBC film because it is very important for us to know our history, she said.

You can’t just block a documentary arbitrarily saying it’s propaganda. That’s not true, says Nivedya. We have freedom of speech in this country, and we can watch any documentaries and movies we want. So we created a plan.

The screening was set for Wednesday evening. That morning, Nivedya said, university staff chased her around campus and confiscated her phone. In the afternoon, she and three other students were taken away by the police.

Students staged a protest near campus that night to demand Nivedyas’ release, clashing with police equipped with tear gas and riot gear. Five students from the protest were also arrested, she said.

The campus remained closed the following day, students told NBC News, and police maintained a heavy presence in the area.

Nivedya’s detention came on the eve of Republic Day, a national holiday marking the anniversary of India’s formal adoption of its Constitution, which guarantees freedom of expression.

We are deprived of our fundamental rights, Nivedya lamented after his release. I don’t know how democratic India is anymore.