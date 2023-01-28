Imran Khan accuses former Pakistani president Zardari of conspiring to assassinate him





Jan 28, 2023

Islamabad [Pakistan]Jan 28 (ANI): Imran Khan, former Pakistani Prime Minister and chairman of Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), on Friday accused former chairman and co-chairman of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Asif Ali Zardari, of fomenting a plot to assassinate him by giving a contract to a terrorist outfit, the Express Tribune newspaper reported. terrorist to carry out the assassination attempt, the Pakistani newspaper reported. elections. [Zardari] gave money to a terrorist group and people from powerful agencies are facilitating it,” Imran said, according to The Express Tribune newspaper. “It was decided on three fronts and they will act soon,” he said. he added, “I tell you this because if something happens to me, the nation should know the people who were behind it so that the nation will never forgive them,” Khan said. Khan, while referring to the shooting attack on him in Wazirabad in November last year, said a plot to kill him under ‘Plan-B’ in the name of extremism religious. “They almost succeeded in their plan to kill me but now they are heading towards Plan-C,” he said.

According to Khan, earlier there were four people who conspired to kill him in a closed room. “When I learned about the conspiracy I made a video and sent it overseas and announced at a public meeting that if anything happened the video would be released. “Khan said. “Now they are going to carry out the next attack against me, which I am telling the nation about today. Life and death are in the hands of Allah and I fear no one. -Pakhtunkhwa, The Express Tribune newspaper reported Law enforcement arrested suspect Naveed Meher at the site of the attack.The suspect also admitted to opening fire on PTI leaders.The first information report on the incident was filed on November 7 under the Anti-Terrorism Act 1997. The investigation into the attempted assassination of Imran Khan had been handed over to an anti-corruption body.According to JIT sources.According to The News International report, Ghulam Mahmood Dogar had been assigned to question the suspect by anti-corruption officer Anwar Shah and no other members had had access to the assailant.(ANI)

