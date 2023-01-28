Trump kicks off 2024 bid with events in early voting states





COLUMBIA, SC (AP) Former President Donald Trump is set to kick off his 2024 White House bid on Saturday with visits to two early voting states, his first campaign events since launching his bid more than two years ago month.

Trump will be the keynote speaker at the New Hampshire GOPs annual meeting before heading to Columbia, South Carolina, where he is due to unveil his leadership team at the Statehouse. States hold two of the first three party nominating contests, which gives them enormous power in selecting its candidate.

Trump and his allies are hoping events will provide a show of strength behind the former president after a slow start to the campaign that left many questioning his commitment to run again. In recent weeks, his supporters have reached out to political operatives and elected officials for support for Trump’s re-election at a critical time when other Republicans are preparing their own expected challenges.

The gun is drawn and the campaign season has begun,” said Stephen Stepanek, chairman of the New Hampshire Republican Party and co-chairman of Trump’s 2016 campaign in the state.

While Trump remains the sole declared presidential candidate for 2024, a host of potential challengers, including Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, former Vice President Mike Pence and former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, who have served as Trump’s ambassador to the United Nations, are widely expected. launch campaigns in the coming months.

In South Carolina, Gov. Henry McMaster, U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham and several members of the state’s congressional delegation plan to attend Saturday’s event. But Trump’s team has struggled to garner support from state lawmakers, even some who have eagerly backed him in previous races.

Some said it was too early to make endorsements more than a year from the primary ballot or they were waiting to see who else would enter the race. Others said it was time for the party to move on from Trump and move on to a new generation of leaders.

Republican State Rep. RJ May, vice chairman of the South Carolina state House Freedom Caucus, said he was not going to attend Trump’s event because he was focusing on the the Freedom Caucus’ legislative struggle with the GOP caucus. He indicated he was open to other GOP candidates in the 2024 race.

I think we were going to have a really strong slate here in South Carolina, said May, who voted for Trump in 2016 and 2020. He added, I would 100% take a Donald Trump over Joe Biden.

Dave Wilson, president of the conservative Christian family nonprofit Palmetto, said some conservative voters may be concerned about Trump’s recent comments that Republicans who oppose abortion without exceptions cost the party victories. criticism in the 2022 midterm elections.

It gives some people in the conservative ranks of the Republican Party pause as to whether or not we need the process to work on its own,” said Wilson, whose group hosted Pence for a speech in 2021. He added: “You continue to have to deserve your vote. Nothing is taken for granted.

Acknowledging that Trump did phenomenal things as president, like winning a conservative majority on the U.S. Supreme Court, Wilson said GOP voters in South Carolina may be looking for a candidate who could be the flag not only for the time being, but also to create continued momentum across America. conservatism for the next few decades.

But Gerri McDaniel, who worked on the Trumps 2016 campaign and who will attend Saturday’s event, dismissed the idea that voters were ready to quit the former president.

Some media keep saying he is losing support. No, it’s not,” she said. It’s only going to get worse than before because there are so many people who are angry about what’s happening in Washington.

The South Carolina event, in a government building surrounded by elected officials, is in some ways off-brand for a former reality TV star who typically favors mega-allies and has tried to cultivate an outside image. But the reality is that Trump is a former president looking to reclaim the White House by comparing his tenure to the current administration.

Rallies are also expensive, and Trump, who is notoriously frugal, added new financial challenges when he decided to launch his campaign in November much earlier than many allies had requested. This subjects him to strict fundraising regulations and prevents him from using his well-funded leadership PAC to pay for such events, which can cost millions of dollars.

Officials expect Trump to speak in the Statehouse’s second-floor lobby, an opulent ceremonial area between the House and Senate chambers.

The venue has hosted some of South Carolina’s most notable political news moments, including Haleys’ 2015 signing of a bill to remove the Confederate battle flag from the Statehouse grounds and the signing by the Governor Henry McMaster in 2021 of legislation banning abortions in the state after about six years. weeks of pregnancy. The state Supreme Court recently declared the abortion law unconstitutional, and McMaster has vowed to seek a rehearing.

Trump’s fledgling campaign has already sparked controversy, particularly when he dined with Holocaust-denying white nationalist Nick Fuentes and rapper formerly known as Kanye West, who had made a series of anti-Semitic comments. Trump was also widely mocked for selling a series of digital trading cards that depicted him as a superhero, cowboy and astronaut, among other things.

At the same time, he is the subject of a series of criminal investigations, including an investigation into the discovery of hundreds of documents bearing classified endorsements in his Mar-a-Lago club and the question of whether he made obstruction of justice by refusing to return them, as well as state and federal reviews of his efforts to overturn the 2020 election results, which he lost to Democrat Joe Biden.

Yet Trump remains the only nominee announced for 2024, and early polls show he is the favorite to win his party’s nomination.

Stepanek, who is bound to remain neutral as New Hampshire party chairman, dismissed the significance of Trump’s slow start, which campaign officials say accounts for the time spent building infrastructure for a national campaign.

In New Hampshire, he said, there was a lot of anticipation, a lot of excitement “for Trump’s re-election. He said die-hard Trump supporters continue to support him.

You have a lot of people who weren’t with him in 15, 16 years, then became Trumpers, then never became Trumpers, Stepanek said. But the people who supported him in New Hampshire, who propelled him to victory in the 2016 New Hampshire primary, they’re all still here, waiting for the president.

Colvin reported from New York.

