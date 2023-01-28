Haavisto, Minister of Foreign Affairs: The road to NATO remains open for Finland and Sweden | News





Finland does not expect progress on ratifying its NATO membership before Turkish elections in May, Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto (Green) told Yle. Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto (Green) spoke on the current affairs program Yle Ykksaamu on Saturday. Image: Sakari Piippo/Yle

According to the Minister of Foreign Affairs Pekka Haavisto (Green), Finland and Sweden will continue their common path to NATO membership. “In my opinion, the road to NATO is not closed for either country,” Haavisto said on the Yle Ykksaamu news program on Saturday. On Monday, Turkey broke off tripartite negotiations with Finland and Sweden on the ratification of the membership applications of the two Nordic countries. The negotiations were canceled after several incidents in Stockholm, including a burning of the Koran. After the latest incident, the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said that Sweden “should not expect support from us for NATO”. At the time, Haavisto hinted that Finland was also considering the option that Turkey would not ratify Sweden’s NATO membership and that it might have to join on its own. “Of course we have to assess the situation; [whether] something happened that would prevent the Swedish project from progressing in the longer term,” he said. Later, however, Haavisto moderated his statement. In Ykksaamu’s interview, he said that in his opinion, nothing irreversible had happened in the matter. “The general assessment is that this represents an extension of time on the Turkish side, and that the issue can be revisited after the Turkish elections,” he said. Turkey is preparing for the presidential and legislative elections in May. Finland does not expect progress in ratifying NATO membership by then, he said. Close communication According to Haavisto, he has maintained close contact with Turkey, even though the tripartite negotiations are suspended. On Monday, he had a telephone conversation with the Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlt avuolu in which they discussed the status of the Finnish and Swedish bids and Turkey’s reactions to the protests in Stockholm, according to Haavisto. The two had already spoken at the end of December. According to Haavisto, the security of Finland and Sweden forms an entity in the eyes of NATO. Finland and Sweden have a long history of bilateral defense cooperation, which has intensified since the two countries jointly applied for NATO membership last May. “In a possible crisis situation in the Baltic Sea region, Sweden is our closest partner, also due to geography. Considering NATO’s defense planning, Sweden will be a very important to the security of the region,” Haavisto said. Turkey and Hungary are the only NATO member states that have yet to ratify Finnish and Swedish bids to join the alliance, which requires unanimous approval. The other three Nordic countries have been members of the alliance since its inception in 1949.

