Politics
Nadine Dorries broke rules to take TV job ahead of Boris Johnson interview
Former Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries has been accused by Parliament’s anti-corruption watchdog of breaking Government rules by not consulting the body before taking a new job at TalkTV.
Ms Dorries will host a new Friday night talk show on TalkTV, but in a letter to the Tory MP, Chairman of the Advisory Committee on Professional Appointments (Acoba), Lord Pickles, said he had not asked and expected advice before the role is advertised or taken in this case is a violation of government rules and requirements set out in the Ministerial Code.
The first installment of its hour-long weekly programme, titled Friday Night With Nadine, will feature an exclusive interview with former Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
Lord Pickles said Acoba was informed on Friday of his decision to take on the new role.
In a separate letter to Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Oliver Dowden, Lord Pickles recommended that given the transparent nature of the roll it would be disproportionate to take any further action in the matter.
However, he added that the case again illustrated how outdated government rules were.
Under current rules, Ms Dorries would have to seek Acoba’s clearance for any new job or appointment she takes within two years of leaving.
Lord Pickles told the Mid Bedfordshire MP that the risks under the rules in these types of appointments are generally limited.
He said that if you had approached Acoba in good time before accepting the 26-week contract or publicizing the role in the media, it would have enabled us to advise you appropriately in advance.
The Cabinet Office is expected to respond to the letter in due course
Ms Dorries joins a list that also includes Piers Morgan, Jeremy Kyle, Vanessa Feltz and Sharon Osbourne.
She said: As someone who has never been afraid to speak their mind, I am thrilled to join the TalkTV team for Friday Night with Nadine, where I will put my 23-year political career to good use and my experiences at the shipping box.
Boris Johnson has continued to dominate much of the political narrative since leaving No 10. Now is the time to find out what he really thinks about a range of pressing issues.
Labor Anneliese Dodds said: Once again the Tories think the rules don’t apply to them.
The party chairman said: It is no surprise that Rishi Sunaks MPs are looking for new jobs, but the least that can be expected is for former ministers to follow the guidelines on appointments.
So far, Rishi Sunak has been too weak to deal with his deputies and ministers. Is he strong enough to take action against Nadine Dorries?
TalkTV described its upcoming show as an irreverent look at the week’s news and a lively mix of topical discussions with guests from the worlds of politics, culture and sports.
In October, she briefly stood in for Morgan on her Uncensored show while the former Good Morning Britain presenter was on vacation.
Richard Wallace, Head of Television, News Broadcasting, said: Nadine has a unique voice in British politics and will bring that unique voice to our airwaves.
She sat at the highest table of British politics at extraordinary times; knows all the key players and has a real insight into how the corridors of power actually work.
As a former nurse, she’s one of the few politicians who’s had a decent job and worried about paying the bills, so our audience is going to rejoice.
It comes after fellow Tory MP and Johnson supporter Jacob Rees-Mogg announced he was joining GB News to host his own show.
Friday Night with Nadine begins February 3 on TalkTV at 8 p.m.
