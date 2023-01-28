Why Ramaphosa should study the Indonesian success model

Power cuts, water shortages and potholes are all too common.

The South African Institute of Civil Engineering (SAICE) highlighted these challenges in its 2022 State of Infrastructure Report which found that South Africa was at risk of becoming a failed state.

The report assessed 32 different infrastructure segments and found only 15 to be satisfactory or better (rated C or above), with the remaining segments at risk of failure (D) or unfit for use (E).

South Africa’s overall infrastructure rating was a D, indicating that the infrastructure is not keeping up with normal demand and is poorly maintained.

All of this matters as President Cyril Ramaphosa prepares to unveil his 2023 State of the Nation Address.

look east

If South Africa is to improve its economic prospects, it will need to make more concerted efforts to better maintain its infrastructure and build new infrastructure.

A shining example is Indonesia, which in 2013 found itself in a precarious economic situation. At the time, Indonesia was among Morgan Stanley’s fragile 5′ economies. Interestingly, South Africa was also part of this list, which further included Brazil, India and Turkey.

But since Joko Widodo, popularly known as Jokowi, became President of Indonesia in 2014; the country has completely turned a corner.

Indonesia is now considered an economic success story with GDP growth of over 5% in 2022. The country is expected to grow at a similar pace this year.

One of the key aspects of Widodos’ success has been its focus on improving infrastructure, especially during its first term.

During his tenure so far, his government has built more than 2,000 toll roads, up from around 700 in the previous 40 years. In addition, Indonesia now has 16 new airports, 18 new seaports and 38 new dams. This point emphasizes the critical role that leadership (and good leadership) plays in infrastructure and economic recovery.

turn things around

Infrastructure holds the key to better days in South Africa. The key question, however, is how we begin to accelerate the development and maintenance of our infrastructure.

In my opinion, three factors can be considered: increasing gross fixed capital formation, establishing a centralized master plan, and maintaining our existing infrastructure more efficiently and consistently, through planning and technology.

Gross fixed capital formation is the investment that is injected into the economy in plants, machinery, equipment and buildings.

In May 2023, the South African Presidency presented an inaugural draft Country Investment Strategy or CIS which reiterated the target of achieving 30% gross fixed capital formation to GDP ratio by 2030.

In 2021, this figure was only 15% while the highest percentage in democratic South Africa was in 2008 at 23.5%.

More needs to be done to drive that number up, but it requires new momentum and focus.

As part of his 2023 State of the Nation Address, the President is expected to provide an update on what is specifically being done to increase gross fixed capital formation.

When it comes to improving its infrastructure deployment program, the government should also consider developing a cohesive integrated master plan that connects all sectors of the economy and society, from health to infrastructure, telecommunications, education, etc.

If a new stretch of road is being developed in a city or town, that road should be planned to meet the other critical needs of the people of the city or town. The road could, for example, connect to a new hospital, providing better access to healthcare.

This plan should further seek to create greater cohesion between South Africa’s road, rail and port infrastructure to increase efficiency.

As part of this plan, we should look at how privatization and regulated third-party access, for example, with our rail network, can help us boost exports while lightening our roads.

Finally, a third key action is to take a closer look at how we monitor and manage the health of our infrastructure.

One solution to achieve a better level of surveillance is to use a technology called Digital Twins. A digital twin is a digital replica of physical assets, such as buildings, roads, and more. By sharing data between the virtual and real environment; governments and key stakeholders can anticipate problems through proactive maintenance.

Over the past few years, Sona, the president has mentioned the word infrastructure 19 times in his speech. This year, well, all listen to what he says and seek leadership on how we can meet our current challenges and emerge as a winning nation.

Bongani Mthombeni-Mller is the Director of Smart Mobility at Royal HaskoningDHV.