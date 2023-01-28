Trump fatigue in New Hampshire complicates 2024 White House bid





By Tim Reid

WEARE, New Hampshire (Reuters) When Donald Trump beat his Republican rivals in the 2016 New Hampshire primary, the stunning victory signaled to other states that the reality TV showman was a strong contender. Trump went on to win the Republican nomination and then the White House.

But as the former president launches his bid to reclaim the White House in 2024 with a speech in New Hampshire on Saturday, his first event in a first primary state, he will find the political landscape more treacherous than it was. six years ago, according to party activists, members and state strategists.

In interviews with 10 New Hampshire Republican Party officials and members, some of whom worked on Trump’s 2016 primary campaign and all of whom have been strong Trump supporters in the past, Reuters found just three who stayed with him this time, including the state president. , an influential Republican figure who is so enthusiastic about Trump that he is stepping down on Saturday to help his campaign.

Others cited exhaustion with Trump controversies, exasperation with the constant drama, and a desire to move on from losing Trump in 2020 with a new face they believe has a better chance of winning in 2024.

The Trump campaign did not respond to requests for comment.

The public bitterness against the former president is a troubling development for Trump. A loss could complicate his chances of winning the party’s nomination for president, analysts say, as New Hampshire often gives a candidate a boost as he heads to other primary states.

A lack of enthusiasm for the former president and his prospects for victory in 2024 could hurt Trump, as party activists do vital grassroots work for the candidates, like knocking on doors and making phone calls to raise funds. and increase participation.

Most New Hampshire party members who had cooled off against Trump said they would prefer Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as the party’s standard bearer, although DeSantis has yet to say whether he will issue a bid. to the White House.

Donald Trump is currently a distraction for the Republican Party trying to get ahead. Donald Trump took his course, said Brian Sullivan, 60, a Republican Hillsborough County committee member who backed Trump in the 2016 primary.

I would rather see someone else, like Ron DeSantis, in the race, Sullivan said.

While he loves Trump’s policies and applauds his accomplishments in office, he has so much baggage. I just don’t think he has what it takes to win the White House again, Sullivan said.

The three Republicans who still support Trump said his New Hampshire voter base remains enthusiastic, he has tremendous name recognition and many Republican voters love his political accomplishments during his tenure, giving him a strong record. on which to stand, unlike other potential candidates.

The Trump campaign, in an email to supporters, touted a Jan. 24 Emerson College Polling poll showing the former president leading DeSantis nationally among Republican voters 55% to 29%.

Still, the willingness of Republican Party members to criticize Trump in conversations with Reuters is striking. Some Republican Party officials and members who have broken with Trump in the past have faced backlash and online trolls from his supporters.

Lori Davis, 67, got into grassroots Republican politics because of Trump. In 2015, when he announced his candidacy, she was inspired. She worked on his primary campaign in New Hampshire, knocked on doors for him, urged everyone she met to vote for him.

Not this time.

I love Donald Trump. But he went too far in polarization. It’s going to be an uphill battle for him in this primary because of his division. People are tired of the drama, Davis said at her home over a meal of hamburgers.

I see people want DeSantis. He has a lot of Trump’s philosophy, but isn’t as pompous, he doesn’t attack people 24/7. People are fed up. It gives them headaches, Davis said.

“PEOPLE WANT A WINNER”

It’s not just New Hampshire where Trump faces potential headwinds. Some billionaire donors who helped fund his previous campaigns have yet to donate. Among them are hedge fund billionaire Robert Mercer and his daughter, Rebekah Mercer. She has already donated to the DeSantiss political committee.

New Hampshire has an outsized role in choosing presidential candidates, as it is the second nominating contest after the Iowa caucuses.

While New Hampshire’s Republican primary winner hasn’t won the state in a general election since George W. Bush in 2000, he’s still seen as a critical test in the nominating process.

Hillsborough County Republican Committee Chairman Chris Maidment described the mood of many members as Trump fatigue, adding: I’m definitely open-minded this time around. There are a lot of exciting potential candidates out there.

A majority of candidates Trump endorsed in competitive races in November’s congressional elections lost to Democrats. During Trump’s four years as president following his 2016 victory over Democrat Hillary Clinton, Republicans lost control of both houses of Congress, before losing the 2020 election to his Democratic challenger, Joe Biden.

People want a winner and elections are about the future. Republicans want someone who can win and who won’t be a pushover for the left. Trump represented that before, but I’m not sure he represents it now, said Neil Levesque, executive director of the New Hampshire Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College.

In a poll of likely Republican primary voters in New Hampshire by Levesque just before last November’s election, Trump trailed DeSantis 38% to 47%. Overall, 50% of state voters had a strongly unfavorable impression of Trump, with only 22% having a strongly favorable impression.

Another complicating factor for Trump this time around is that independents can vote in New Hampshire’s Republican and Democratic primaries. If Biden runs again, the Democratic primary will likely be uncontested and many independents could choose to vote in the Republican primary where their vote will have a bigger impact.

Independents go where the action is. Many independents will vote against Trump. And that’s not good news for him, said Tom Rath, a Republican strategist from New Hampshire.

Polls in New Hampshire and elsewhere show Trump unpopular with a majority of independents.

Despite signs of weariness with Trump, he will still be a formidable candidate in the New Hampshire primary, some party strategists have said.

He still starts 2023 as a favorite. Hes got name ID, a solid base of supporters. His influence is still quite significant, said Jim Merrill, a veteran Republican strategist from New Hampshire.

Trump is the only Republican to declare his candidacy so far, although the field of rivals is likely to widen this year. Others are expected to join the race, including DeSantis, former Trump vice president Mike Pence, and Nikki Haley, the former governor of South Carolina.

STAYING ON THE REAL DEAL

For Steve Stepanek, a former state representative who was New Hampshire’s first elected official to endorse Trump in 2015 and who is chairman of the New Hampshire Republican Party, these potential nominees would be pale imitations of reality.

He remains a strong supporter of the former president and is set to step down as party chairman because he wants to be involved in Trump’s latest campaign, he told Reuters.

A replacement will be elected at a party meeting on Saturday, where Trump will be the keynote speaker. It remains unclear whether Stepaneks’ departure will loosen Trump’s grip on the party apparatus.

Stepanek accused Republican Party opponents of being Republican insiders, not ordinary voters who decide primary elections.

Are you going to believe a candidate who says he will continue Trump’s policy or the man who is Trump’s policy?

(Reporting by Tim Reid in Weare, New Hampshire; Editing by Ross Colvin and Suzanne Goldenberg)

