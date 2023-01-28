Exams come and go but life must be lived to the full, PM Modi to students – The New Indian Express

Through Express press service

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday advised students not to underestimate their potential or succumb to exam pressure, but rather to take it as a challenge and strive to improve then that “examinations come and go, but life should be lived to the full.”

Speaking at the sixth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023 (PPC), Modi in his two-hour interaction gave tips on how to reduce stress, overcome social media distractions, deal with reviews, meeting parents’ expectations and preparing for exams, explained to the students the importance of time management by citing the example of a mother.

Have you ever observed your mother’s time management skills? A mother never feels overwhelmed by the immense work she does. If you watch your mother, you will understand how to manage your time well, Modi said as he interacted with students, teachers and parents at the crowded Talkatora stadium here.

Advising students to first give time to the subject they like the least and then rest on the subject they like the most, he said, “Don’t stay under the pressure of pressure! Think, analyze, act, then do your best to achieve what you aspire to.”

He also said that PPC is also his exam and millions of students nationwide take his test.

Urging students to observe digital fasting, he said, God has given us free will and an independent personality and we must always be aware of becoming slaves to our gadgets.

We must keep an area as a tech-free zone and not use any tech devices in that area of ​​your home.

Asked about how to deal with criticism from the opposition, Modi said, “The issue is off the agenda, but added that criticism is like purification in a democracy.”

“If you are hardworking and honest then you shouldn’t worry about criticism because it becomes your strength,” he said.

Stressing the importance of languages, Modi said in his last speech to the United Nations organizations that he specifically brought up facts about Tamil because he wanted to tell the world the pride he has in the country that is home to the oldest language.

It also required students to learn a regional language other than their mother tongue.

Modi also asked parents and teachers to keep an eye on a child if and when they show worrying signs. Although you shouldn’t restrict children and impose limits on them, you should monitor their behavior if there is a change. Check to see if they are quieter than usual or not talking at all, he said, adding that they should be alert for such signs.

If a family’s expectations of their children are due to social pressure, then that’s a problem. We are in politics where enormous pressure is created for victory. You have to match expectations with capability. You always have to stay focused, he added.

We should never opt for shortcuts in life,” the prime minister said when asked about those who opt for cheating in exams.

He further urged the children not to worry but to strive to perform at their best while being stress-free and jubilant during their exam days.