Jokowi calls this a very good year to boost RI’s tourism growth

JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo said that 2023 would be a very good time to stand up and boost the growth of the Indonesian tourism sector as fast as possible.

“This year will be a time of revival for Indonesian tourism,” he said at the virtual launch of Karisma Event Nusantara (KEN) Festival 2023 in Jakarta on Saturday.

The government reportedly launched the Proud of Made in Indonesia (BBI) National Movement (Gernas) to invite more members of the public to travel to the country, to double the growth of domestic (wisnus) tourists from the previous year. .

For this reason, he continued, collaboration and cooperation are necessary to improve the quality of destinations, increase attractive attractions and events, demonstrate innovation and creativity to increase competitiveness.

This year, there will be 110 KEN and 65 calendars of sports, music and creative events from all over Indonesia which will become a magnet to attract as many tourists and foreign tourists as possible to come and enjoy the uniqueness of tourism all over the country. country, the president said. .

In the spirit of sustainability, these events are seen as a promotion to increase Indonesian tourism in the eyes of domestic and foreign tourists.

I am sure that with the various efforts that we have made, the improvement of tourist facilities and infrastructure, the ease of transport and connectivity, the preparation of human resources and accommodation, the tourism sector and the creative economy will grow and recover stronger. Saying Bismillahirrahmanirrahim, I launch KEN 2023 today, Jokowi said. (*/antaranews.com)