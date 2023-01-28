A cold and granitic reception for Trump?





January 27, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. UTC

By Bridget Bowman and Ben Kamisar

Former President Donald Trump is visiting South Carolina and New Hampshire on Saturday, and NBC News’ Natasha Korecki reports that some Granite State Republicans aren’t thrilled with his candidacy, especially after Trump-aligned candidates lost both House seats and the state Senate race last year.

GOP Gov. Chris Sununu, who is considering a presidential run himself, slammed Trump as ineligible, telling Korecki, I’m not pro-Trump. I am not anti-Trump. I’m just moving on. He also slammed Florida GOP Governor Ron DeSantis for suggesting he is Trump 2.0.

Trump’s visit to New Hampshire also comes as a new New Hampshire Granite State University poll found him trailing DeSantis among likely New Hampshire GOP voters, with 42% backing DeSantis and 30 % supporting Trump. None of the other potential GOP candidates, including Sununu, were in the double digits.

And DeSantis will also have reinforcements in New Hampshire this weekend. The Hill reports that the Ron to the Rescue super PAC, which is not affiliated with the Republican, will have a booth at the state GOP meeting this weekend.

Meanwhile, two South Carolina Republicans weigh their own races as Trump visits their state.

Former Governor Nikki Haley, who also served as an ambassador to the United Nations during the Trump administration, is hiring staff and contacting donors ahead of a possible race, according to CNBC. And McClatchy explores the conundrum facing GOP Sen. Tim Scott as he ponders whether to take on Trump or wait for another chance to run.

In other campaign news

The Schiffs race and some confusion: Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff has launched a Senate race in California, staging a crowded and costly race between high-profile progressives. Senator Dianne Feinstein has yet to announce her plans, but she told Raw Story that she will next year. Her office later refuted the report, saying Feinstein was talking about the timing of the election, not her announcement, adding that she still intended to announce her decision in the coming months.

Come to think of it: Author and spiritual advisor Marianne Williamson is considering running for president again, she told NBC News Micki Fahner. And former Arkansas GOP Governor Asa Hutchinson told NBC News Allan Smith that he is absolutely considering running for president.

Trump goes back to school: Former President Trump released a video outlining his education plan for presidential campaigns, reports NBC News Olympia Sonnier, which includes cutting federal funding for schools that teach critical race theory , gender ideology or other racially sexual or politically inappropriate content, the launch of a civil inquiry into the rights of Asian American students and the creation of an accreditation body to certify teachers who adhere to the values patriotic, support our way of life and understand that their job is not to indoctrinate children.

Democratic governors face DeSantis: Democratic governors of California and Illinois. Gavin Newsom and JB Pritzker fend off Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis’ opposition to an AP African-American studies class.

Progression issues: Politico looks at how Democratic Rep. Ruben Gallegos’ Senate bid in Arizona could divide Senate progressives if Independent Senator Kyrsten Sinema runs for re-election. Sinema didn’t elaborate on her plans, but she tweeted Thursday, Arizona just went through a brutal election season, I think we could all use a break, and then listed her priorities in Congress. Gallego responded on Twitter, writing I know it was. I’ve traveled the state to help! I haven’t seen you at an event all the time.

Slotkins Meeting: Democratic Rep. Elissa Slotkin met with retired Democratic Senator Debbie Stabenow on Thursday, as she openly considers a race for the incumbent senator seat, NBC News Julie Tsirkin reports.

