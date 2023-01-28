Turkish-occupied Northern Cyprus will become increasingly dependent on Turkey, and the hydrocarbon reserves surrounding Cyprus could be left untapped unless a solution to the 50-year dispute over the divided island is found. soon, Ersin Tatar, the president of Turkey’s unrecognized Republic of Northern Cyprus, said.

Speaking from his presidential palace in the divided city of Nicosia, just off the UN-monitored Green Line with Greek Cyprus, Tatar is trying to find ways to persuade others to think twice.[side] the box and join him in advocating for a two-state solution for the island.

Often seen as a frozen conflict in which no group of politicians can let go of their grievances or memories, the fate of the island, divided since a Turkish invasion in 1974 to protect the island’s Turks from the Greek military junta, is fell on diplomats’ priority lists.

Tatar, a right-wing nationalist elected in 2020 with the direct support of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan, claims to be trying to change that. He broke with the previous Turkish Cypriot policy by proposing a two-state solution in which the two sides of the island would remain permanently divided with equal sovereign status.

He described the 50-year effort to reunite the island through a bizonal federation as a waste of time since Greek Cypriots in the recognized Republic of Cyprus had no incentive from inside the EU to share the island fairly.

The last UN-mediated talks in Crans-Montana, Switzerland, for which there had been high hopes, collapsed in 2017, and subsequent informal UN talks in Geneva also fell apart.

Tatar said: Things got worse. The Greeks refuse to share power. They think they are the masters of this island and it is a Hellenic Greek island. If we want to resume formal negotiations, we must have our sovereign equality and our status as an independent state recognized. There are two states and two people on the island. We have our own culture and our ambitions. It is absolutely impossible to go back for the reunification of the island.

Tatar critics say his two-state plan is a no-start and that instead of giving Turkish Cypriots greater sovereignty, his strategy risks turning isolated northern Cyprus into an economic colony of Ankara, which which will eventually threaten the prized secular status of the north.

Tatar has admitted that if the international community does not commit to its plan and lift the embargo on the north to open up, the north will be forced to integrate even more closely with Ankara. Obviously, if there is no agreement, in the long term we will have more and more Turkish influence on the island because we will become over time more and more dependent on Turkey, did he declare. His republic already receives at least 270 million a year from Ankara.

The fear of conservative Islamization is real. Protests have continued on the island against the state-appointed grand mufti, Ahmet nsal, who recently claimed that women had a duty to respond to their husbands’ invitation to bed in order to procreate. Yet at the same time, Turks and Russians are flocking north to gamble, albeit in sprawling, lucrative underground casinos open all night in the basements of luxury hotels.

Tatar considers Turkey as the motherland. Whenever we were mistreated or suffered, Turkey always came to save us, he said. Turkey has sacrificed its own children for our safety. We feel we belong to the Turkish race. In 1974 the Turkish army became a protectorate, and now we, Turkey and the Turkish Cypriots, have overlapping interests.

The Tatar’s experienced advisers admit that it is legitimate to ask how, and with what levers, they can pressure the Greek Cypriots, or the international community, to negotiate on the premise of a two-state solution, which which was widely rejected, including by recently resurgent Turkish Cypriot opposition parties.

The first lever is largely tacit. Cyprus remains a geopolitical nerve center. If the West needs to bring Turkey closer to its alliance and away from Russia, recognition of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus would be a good starting point.

Longstanding disputes over hydrocarbons in the eastern Mediterranean also provide leverage to the Tatars. Tatar said: Any deal made by Greek Cypriots with big oil companies is absolutely illegal because they should have our consent as co-founders of Cyprus.

If there is a conflict, the exploitation of these billions of dollars of natural resources obviously entails risks. We have our own maps. I have my own people, my own territory, my own coastline and my own right to make an agreement with other countries, and I have already done so with Turkey.

He added with a hint of threat: where it is a source of conflict over billions of dollars of natural resources, it can lead to unpleasant events in the future.

His aides said the value of hydrocarbons in the eastern Mediterranean was time-limited and that if the status of Cyprus was in a stalemate, hydrocarbons risked being left untapped as governments moved to technologies. greener such as solar energy.

With global warming, there is a potential risk that a day will come when we will no longer be able to use these resources, Tatar said.

Tatar insisted there were signs that governments were willing to revisit the Cyprus issue. But so far he has failed to convince the British, one of the three guarantors of the island. He said he was very disappointed that the UK, post-Brexit with its hands untied, had not even accepted direct flights to northern Turkey, let alone reconnaissance.

Educated at Jesus College in Cambridge, he said wistfully that he had not even received an invitation to Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral, although he said he was ready to take his country if recognized in the Commonwealth.