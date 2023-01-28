Jokowi targets Sulawesi Connected Railway from Makassar to Manado





Jokowi aims to connect Sulawesi Railway from Makassar to Manado…

Capture the screen of the Sulawesi train as it travels on the elevated rail of Barru Regency. KABARBUGIS.ID – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has set a goal Sulawesi Railway will connect Makassar City to Manado in North Sulawesi. Currently, the route is connected from Garongkong Station in Barru Regency to Mangilu Station in Pangkep Regency, South Sulawesi. Form The Makassar-Parepare (KA) has started trials to serve passengers. “Taking a train in Sulawesi?” Now it’s not just a dream anymore. The tracks have been built, the trains are already running. Currently, the first train in Sulawesi on the Makassar-Parepare line has been tested to serve passengers,” said Jokowi on Instagram @jokowi, quoted Saturday (28/1). Jokowi aims for the first train in Sulawesi to connect Makassar in South Sulawesi to Manado in North Sulawesi. “In the future, the train will connect cities and regions from Makassar in South Sulawesi to Manado in North Sulawesi,” Jokowi continued. This railway line has been under construction since 2015 for the first time the inauguration of the train line from Makassar to Parepare. The Sulawesi Railway is now constructed for about 110 kilometers. This railway in Sulawesi is 1435mm wide. This size is supposed to be much larger than existing trains in Java. With wider rails, it is said to accommodate a larger capacity as well. Head of Operations and Services of Trans Sulawesi Railways Rizqi Prasetyo explained that currently the Makassar-Parepare train trial is only for passenger transport. But later, the trains there will also be focused on the transport of goods. He mentioned the details of the cargo road which will be integrated, the Makassar road which will lead to the new port of Makassar. Then the direction of Barru is connected to the port of Garongkong. “There is a fork in the rail to the Semen Tonasa factory,” he explained in the video uploaded by Jokowi. In the video he uploaded, the passenger train is quite luxurious, with the dominant exterior color being yellow and dotted with batik patterns. For the interior design, it also looks like an executive class with 2-3 seats available. During the Makassar-Parepare train journey, passengers will be spoiled by the expanse from paddy fields to forests. Other views can see the mountains and see the beauty of the ocean. Meanwhile, one of the Sulawesi train passengers, Andi Alvita, said he was happy as it was his first time riding a train in his homeland in Sulawesi. He said people from Sulawesi don’t go all the way to Java anymore, only wanting to take the train. “We are very grateful for this train. So there is no need to go to Java, I just want to take the train, stay here. Thank you Pak Jokowi,” he concluded. Writer: Editor Publisher: Rudy HR



