When “Spider-Man” Tom Holland faced the “Boycott” trend in India because of some comments about Narendra Modi that weren’t even made by him!





Tom Holland is the cutest neighborhood Spider-Man we have and you would all agree with that. Yeah, Tobey Maguire if the OG and Andrew Garfield have the look but Tom is the real deal, hehe. Today we bring you a throwback to when historian Tom Holland tweeted PM Narendra Modi on Twitter and netizens on the microblogging site started the #BoycottSpiderMan trend when it wasn’t even not the actors who did. Scroll below to read the scoop. Now, for those of you who don’t know, writer Tom is hugely popular for his work, including Rubicon: The Triumph and the Tragedy of the Roman Republic, In the Shadow of the Sword, and Dynasty. The historian took to his Twitter and wrote: I am a great admirer of the modesty Modi showed in naming the world’s greatest cricket stadium after him. I am a great admirer of the modesty Modi showed in naming the biggest cricket stadium in the world after him. — Tom Holland (@holland_tom) February 24, 2021 Tom Hollands tweet was followed by another line that read, Not always a good sign for countries when leaders start pulling this trick It’s not always a good sign for countries when leaders start doing this trick… — Tom Holland (@holland_tom) February 24, 2021 Now, for obvious reasons, those tweets didn’t sit well with fans of PM Narendra Modi and who mistook actor Tom Holland for the historian and started the #BoycottSpiderMan trend on the microblogging site. A user on Twitter wrote, I’m convinced this is a conspiracy by DC, trying to hurt Marvel’s revenue in India. #BoycottSpiderman has already started trending in India. Take a look at some of the Twitter reactions below: I’m convinced this is a conspiracy by DC, trying to hurt Marvel’s revenue in India. #BoycottSpiderman has already started trending in India -Farhan (@FVRH4N) February 25, 2021 Wait…Spiderman is from JNU? https://t.co/iw0cnSxaMo — Vir Das (@thevirdas) February 24, 2021 Boycott Spiderman https://t.co/CjG8Ew4fMp — artist (@ferocious1997) February 24, 2021 Boycott Spiderman —Heirtami Paswet (@heirta21) February 24, 2021 Waiting for modi gang to boycott spooderman – Hard (@iamharsh35) February 24, 2021 Later, writer Tom Holland tweeted to justify the film and wrote, Oh my God – seems to me to have single-handedly destroyed India’s prospects for the next Spider-Man. He continued in the following tweet and wrote, My apologies to @SpiderManMovie. I should have reminded myself that with great power comes great responsibility. Oh my God – I seem to have single-handedly destroyed India’s prospects for the next Spider-Man. https://t.co/VKrO2O8PeO — Tom Holland (@holland_tom) February 25, 2021 My apologies to @SpiderManMovie. I should have reminded myself that with great power comes great responsibility. — Tom Holland (@holland_tom) February 25, 2021 Just for the record, and to save Marvels profits in India, I freely acknowledge that Narendra Modi is a man of immense humility, and the fact that he named the world’s largest cricket stadium after him does not is in no way hilarious and shameless. — Tom Holland (@holland_tom) February 25, 2021 What do you think of netizens boycotting Tom Hollands Spider-Man amid historian Tom snooping Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Twitter? Tell us in the space below. Must Read:Marvel Trivia #23: Doctor Strange’s fate on Peter Parker in Spider-Man: Kang the Conqueror didn’t feel homecoming in Loki Season 1? This theory will blow your mind! Follow us: Facebook | instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News

