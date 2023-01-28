Politics
Sorry, Turkey stays in NATO
Turkey IHe’s NATO’s red-haired son-in-law. With a history of military coups, a penchant for internal repression of dissent, and a strong nationalist bent, the Mediterranean powerhouse’s domestic politics have always been complicated. This is certainly the case with current President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who not only has a habit of thwarting Western preferences, but is perfectly fine with throwing sand in the cogs of Western decision-making. NATO.
Technically, Turkey is an ally of the United States simply because it is one of the oldest members of the transatlantic alliance. In practice, however, he is often a difficult and inscrutable partner. The Turks are not taking orders from Washington and Brussels, and they are not necessarily chomping at the bit to appease fellow NATO members when a dispute arises. And they want everyone to know it. Whether it’s Turkey’s acquisition of the Russian S-400 air defense system, a reluctance to sanction Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine, periodic military operations against the Syrian Kurds, or blocking Swedish and Finnish candidacies for NATO, more and more American defense analysts are wondering. whether the Turks should even be part of NATO.
As Tom Rogan wrote in these pages this week, Turkey (along with Hungary) should be suspended from NATO because its actions are inconsistent with its obligations under the alliance. founding treaty. Turkey’s expulsion from NATO has been mentioned several times in recent years: when Turkish forces invaded northeastern Syria in 2019, Representative Eric Swalwell (D-CA) said that deportation “should be on the table”. Former national security adviser John Bolton had a similar plug earlier this month.
Unfortunately, expelling Turkey or any other member of NATO is not as simple as holding a special meeting, raising your hand and telling the country in question to pack up and get out of the seat. The procedural issues related to the expulsion of a member are not set in stone, in fact, they are not fixed at all. Nothing in the Washington treaty says deportation is even possible. While NATO’s founding document devotes two articles to bringing in new members, it does not shed light on how the broader alliance could suspend, let alone expel, membership. ‘a country. In fact, the only way NATO can lose a member is if a country voluntarily notifies the alliance that it is considering leaving. Despite Erdogan’s close economic and political relations with Russia, there is no evidence that he plans to leave the alliance anytime soon.
Theoretically, NATO could convene a special emergency session to discuss the issue. But because all decisions within the alliance are made by consensus, it’s hard to see such a session as anything more than a public relations exercise meant to embarrass Turks on the world stage. A rule change is possible to lower a member’s vote threshold for misbehavior, but how exactly would a rule change happen without everyone in the room agreeing? There is no “nuclear option” in the statutes NATO is not like the US Senate.
But suppose for a moment that the rules change and deportation from a country suddenly becomes possible. Would Turkey really be kicked out? Maybe, but I’m skeptical not because many NATO members aren’t tired of Erdogan’s games, but because of the precedent it would set for the future. A member who voted to expel Turkey today could end up in Turkey’s position in the future. Suddenly, any major issue between the members would turn into a circus, painting the alliance like a circular firing squad. What would normally be prepared behind closed doors would instead become the geopolitical equivalent of a family airing out their dirty laundry in public.
Whether Turkey should continue to be part of the NATO alliance is another question, and reasonable people will disagree on the answer. But when the practical aspects are taken into account, the question is moot. The fact is that Turkey is part of NATO and will remain so, even if a growing segment of commentators in Washington and European capitals wish otherwise.
Daniel DePetris (@DanDePetris) is a contributor to the Washington Examiner Beltway Confidential Blog. His opinions are his own.
