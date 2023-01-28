Politics
Guessing on Mangosteen, Surya Paloh and Jokowi’s Hour-long Meeting at Palace Discuss Reshuffle or Anies Nyapres?
Suara.com – The sudden call President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) made to Surya Paloh at the Presidential Palace on Thursday (28/1/2023) caught the public’s attention as it was made amidst the issue of straining the relationship between the two personalities.
A number of hypotheses have also spread, from the reshuffle speech to the question of the presidential nomination of Anies Baswedan which was raised some time ago by the NasDem party.
For example, NasDem DPP Chairman Sugeng Suparwoto believes the meeting that lasted over an hour was about the 2024 presidential election.
“I’m sure the (Pilpres) will be discussed. I’m sure that’s my interpretation,” he said.
Also read: Regarding cabinet reshuffle issues, Observer: Jokowi is at a crossroads
According to the observations of the Executive Director of Trias Politika Strategis Agung Baskoro, the Paloh-Jokowi meeting will have an effect on the appointment of Anies and a cabinet reshuffle which is still associated with Wednesday Pon.
Agung linked this to Paloh’s distant relationship with Jokowi, which was sparked by Anies’ declaration as a presidential candidate and then there was an insistence that the NasDem ministers be reshuffled.
It could be that the NasDem turns its back on Anies and the positions of NasDem ministers are safe from a reshuffle.
“It could be like that,” he said, as quoted by Warta Ekonomi.
Another possibility, according to him, is that Anies is offered the running mate to run with Gerindra and PKB in the 2024 presidential election.
Also read: Although we are only waiting for the attitude of PKS, the Coalition for Change is considered to have not yet reached an agreement because of this problem
“This means that Anies’ chance at this stage is only as a running mate, when he later joins KIR or another coalition. Even that is uncertain,” he said.
If that happens, he continued, the reshuffle issue will close the book.
“If Anies doesn’t show up, he’ll be sure the reshuffle talk will stop and the ‘all Jokowi men’ scenario will come true,” he said.
Earlier it was reported that Surya Paloh, who received an official invitation to meet Jokowi, was the national treasurer of NasDem Ahmad Sahroni.
“Yes (meeting with Jokowi), yesterday afternoon. I heard,” said the vice-president of Commission 3 of the DPR.
He also confirmed that the meeting between Paloh and Jokowi happened suddenly. Paloh came to the Palace because he was summoned by Jokowi.
“Suddenly (the meeting) was at the Palace,” he added.
Regarding the content of the meeting, Sahroni admitted that he did not know. What is certain, he is sure, is that the meeting between Paloh and Jokowi will be positive.
“My feeling is definitely positive because I got called up,” he said.
