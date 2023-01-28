As the PM Modi BBC series rages on, a look at 5 other documentaries who faced government heat

The Modi Question is not the first documentary about the 2002 Gujarat riots that fueled controversy (Illustration credit: Vani Gupta/India Today)

By Devika Bhattacharya: A BBC documentary about the 2002 Gujarat riots sparked outrage and sparked a political storm. But India: The Modi Question, part of which examines Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ alleged role in controlling the communal violence that swept through his home state of Gujarat when he was chief minister, is not the first documentary to legal controversy in India.

Here’s a look at other documentaries that have ruffled feathers and faced government repression:

Final solution

The Modi Question is not the first documentary about the Gujarat riots of 2002 that caused controversy. Decades before the arrival of the final solution. Directed by Rakesh Sharma, Final Solution presented the case that sectarian violence in Gujarat was carefully coordinated and planned. It was based on interviews with survivors and witnesses on both sides of the communal divide.

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) banned the documentary because it was “provocative” and feared it could spark communal violence and radicalism.

Sharma reportedly said that the then Chairman of the Censorship Board, Anupam Kher, as a BJP supporter, did not give the documentary clearance under the NDA regime. The ban was finally lifted in October 2004, after the Congress-led UPA took over the Center.

The documentary went on to win the National Award in the Special Jury Prize (Non-Feature Film) category. It has also won numerous honors at international film festivals.

girl from india

Another BBC documentary sparked controversy in 2015. Leslee Udwins Indias Daughter, part of the BBC Storyville series, was based on the infamous Nirbhaya gang rape and murder in Delhi.

After clips of the film, including parts of an interview with one of the rapists, Mukesh, were shown, police obtained a court stay order prohibiting the broadcast of the documentary. The BBC complied and did not screen it in India. When it aired overseas and made its way to India via YouTube, the government ordered the video-sharing platform to block the documentary in India.

The blanket ban on the BBC documentary has led to heated debates in parliament, with opposition lawmakers questioning the government’s decision. The then Parliamentary Affairs Minister, Mr Venkaiah Naidu, said there was a plot to defame India, while Rajya Sabha MP Javed Akhtar replied: “It’s fine that this documentary was made. If anyone finds it objectionable, they should change their mind.

Name of Ram Ke

Anand Patwardhan’s Ram Ke Naam is one of the most controversial documentaries. Filmed in 1992, the documentary probes the campaign of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) for the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

The film received national and international critical acclaim, winning the National Film Award for Best Investigative Documentary and the Filmfare Award for Best Documentary. Despite all the rave reviews, the government banned the airing of the documentary on Doordarshan as it was considered “offensive to religious feelings”.

Inshallah, Soccer

This documentary about a young Kashmiri footballer who aspired to play in Brazil but was denied access to a passport because his father was a former activist won several awards but faced government repression.

Even though Ashvin Kumar’s 2010 documentary earned an A certificate from the censorship board, the body restricted its screening just before its scheduled release. The decision was reportedly made because the film also dealt with general life in the valley in the presence of the military.

The filmmaker screened Inshallah, Football for selected audiences and posted a password-protected copy online. He then made another film, Inshallah, Kashmir and put it online to bypass the censor board.

Calcutta, Ghost India

The BBC has a history of run-ins with the Indian government. Before The Modi Question and India’s Daughter, the British broadcaster ruffled the feathers of government in the 1970s.

The broadcast of two Louis Malles documentaries – Calcutta and Phantom India – on British television sparked outrage from the Indian diaspora and prompted a strong reaction from the Indian government.

Both documentaries showed sketches of daily life in India, which the Indian government perceived as damaging and something that showed the country in a negative light. As a result, the BBC was expelled from India until 1972.

