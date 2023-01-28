Screening of BBC documentary on Narendra Modi: At Delhi University, cops drag students: 10 points





New Delhi:

Delhi University’s Faculty of Arts campus saw police action as students sought to screen a BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi even as the government imposed restrictions. Here’s the story as it unfolded, in 10 highlights Delhi University students were led away by campus police on Friday night as they sought to publicly screen a controversial BBC documentary series about Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP’s alleged communal politics. It came just two days after similar scenes were seen at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in Delhi. Student activists said the police acted violently even though the intention was for the students to watch the documentary peacefully. They also alleged that the reference to “Sanghi morons” to members of the BJP RSS Mentor Corps and its wings also attacked those who gathered for the event. Police chief Sagar Singh Kalsi said 24 students had been arrested and the situation was now “back to normal”. University officials said no permission was sought for a public screening and the district administration also issued orders against any mass gatherings. UA Chief Prosecutor Rajni Abbi, who called the cops, saw vindication in the police action. “Yes, students were detained. Did they take permission? When the police imposed Article 144, why did they collect?” she says. She alleged that the students were “not even interested” in showing the documentary. “They just want disruptive things.” The two-part series, which references the 2002 Gujarat riots and recent incidents of communal violence, has been branded by the central government as false and motivated propaganda. The government used emergency powers to force social media such as YouTube and Twitter to take it down. Ahead of the scheduled 5:30 p.m. screening, a large number of students led by members of left-wing and other opposition parties gathered in the DU arts faculty area and protested the imposition of section 144 in the area to stop the projection. Clashes erupted as groups of right-wing students reportedly came to protest the event. Those who wanted the screening shouted slogans “Delhi Police, come back”, and the police started detaining some people who were allegedly “not students but anti-social elements”. “We were about to start the screening when goons from Sanghi attacked us and started dragging those who were gathered for it. The police closed the doors and did not allow people to enter for the screening. event,” said a student who had come for the DU-Affiliated Hindu College screening. The DU official said holding a mass screening was the point of contention. “They can watch it at home; who is stopping them? Chief Prosecutor Rajni Abbi said, adding that she suspected they were foreigners. About the police violently dragging students away, she said, “Why are they here in the first place? [The screening] is not allowed here.” The screening attempt was the latest of such protest events held across the country, including in Delhi, Chandigarh, Kolkata and Thiruvananthapuram. Opposition parties criticized the BJP for trying to ban the documentary altogether. Student groups led the protests. The BBC has defended the series as a rigorously researched piece of journalism that wants to highlight important issues. Post a comment Delhi University’s Faculty of Arts campus saw police action as students sought to screen a BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi even as the government imposed restrictions.

