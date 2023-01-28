Politics
Rajasthan Elections 2023: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit key Gujjar areas in Congress-ruled state | India News
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is due to visit Malaseri at Bhilwara in Rajasthan today. During his visit, Prime Minister Modi will address the ceremony commemorating the 1111th “Avataran Mahotsav” of Bhagwan Shri Devnarayan ji. The timing of this visit organized by the Ministry of Culture is crucial since it comes 10 months before the assembly election in Rajasthan.
The visit to Malaseri, the hometown of Bhagwan Dev Narayan, seems crucial and has a hidden political agenda. It should be noted that this place is respected in the Gujjar community, which is also an important ground of support for the two main political parties in the country and the state, namely the BJP and the Congress.
Moreover, considering past experiences, the visit seems to have a strategic importance and gives a chance to BJP to improve its outreach within the community. The party is also seeking to change past election results, as nine members of the Gujjar community received BJP tickets for the last election. In an effort to elect Sachin Pilot as the first Gujjar Chief Minister of Rajasthan, they all lost as Gujjar support turned to Congress.
The Gujjars figure prominently in the population of Rajasthan, with around 9-12% of the state’s population. Moreover, they are crucial in 40 to 50 seats in eastern Rajasthan. Additionally, they have been politically active in the past with violent protests demanding reservations for the community. Recently, community leaders even threatened to disrupt Rahul Gandhi’s entry into the state during the Bharat Jodo Yatra.
Rajasthan’s politically active community is eagerly awaiting a seat for its MPs in the upcoming assembly elections in 2023. With this visit, the magnitude of the election results may tilt in favor of the Bharatiya Janata Party, considering of community influence in about 40 seats of the 200 total seats in the Congress-led state.
