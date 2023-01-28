Avoid the crowds in Turkey after the burning of the Koran

The Swedish Foreign Ministry on Saturday warned Swedes in Turkey to avoid crowds and demonstrations following protests over the burning of the Koran by a far-right politician in Stockholm last week.

Turkey has suspended talks with Sweden and Finland over their NATO membership bids after the protest in which Rasmus Paludan, leader of Denmark’s far-right Hard Line political party, burned a copy of the Koran in front of the Turkish embassy in Stockholm.

Paludan’s actions have led to protests in several Muslim countries as well as Turkey.





“Swedes in Turkey are urged to keep abreast of developments and avoid large gatherings and demonstrations,” the Foreign Office said on its advice for Swedes abroad page.

“We can expect continued protests outside the embassy in Ankara and the consulate general in Istanbul in the coming days.”

After the Paludan protest, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said he supported freedom of speech.

“But what’s legal isn’t necessarily appropriate. Burning books that are sacred to many is a deeply disrespectful act,” Kristersson tweeted.

Sweden and Finland applied last year to join NATO after Russia invaded Ukraine.

They need the support of the 30 members of the Alliance. Turkey has said Sweden in particular must first take a clearer stance against what it sees as terrorists, mainly Kurdish militants and a group it accuses of attempting a coup in 2016 , to support the NATO membership of the two Nordic countries.