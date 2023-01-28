Donald Trump hits the trail in New Hampshire and South Carolina as he seeks to rejuvenate the 2024 campaign





Former President Donald Trump will deliver the opening remarks at the New Hampshire Republican Parties Annual Meeting on Saturday as he returns to the track to ramp up his 2024 presidential campaign.

Trump will address hundreds of Republican leaders and grassroots activists at the meeting in Salem before headlining a second campaign event in South Carolina, also an early voting state later in the day. .

The pair of events present Trump with an opportunity to reinvigorate his campaign, which has been sluggish since he announced his candidacy in November. The former president remains the only declared major nominee for 2024, but several Republicans have publicly weighed in or fueled speculation about potential offers.

In New Hampshire, Trump is expected to formally announce that incumbent GOP Chairman Stephen Stepanek will be added to his campaign operation in the Granite State as a senior adviser, a source familiar with the hire told CNN.

Stepanek co-chaired Trump’s first presidential campaign before becoming the top GOP official in New Hampshire, serving two terms. He joins the Trumps team as the three-time presidential candidate seeks to repeat his 2016 win in the nation’s first primary, a task potentially complicated by waning support from state officials seeking a fresh face to top off their party ticket. .

Trump’s decision to exploit Stepanek was first reported by Politico.

Stepanek previously expressed excitement about the upcoming speeches from past presidents, saying in a statement that President Trump has long been a strong advocate for New Hampshires First in the Nation Primary Status and we are thrilled to have him join us. to provide feedback to our members.

Trump’s visit comes days before the Democratic National Committee is set to meet to vote on a proposed new presidential primary schedule for 2024 proposed by President Joe Biden that would strip New Hampshire of its status as the nation’s first, a move strongly opposed by New Hampshire Democrats. Republicans have already locked in their first state lineup of Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina and Nevada the same lineup Democrats had before.

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu, considered a potential candidate for the GOP nomination in 2024, has sharply criticized Trump. He argued in December that Trump was not the influence he thought he had and said the Republican Party was moving away from him.

After the New Hampshire event, Trump will fly to South Carolina, a state that helped become the GOP nominee in 2016 and where he is expected to unveil a leadership team and a handful of endorsements. Among South Carolina’s top Republicans who were due to attend the event at the Statehouse in Columbia to support the former president are Senator Lindsey Graham, Governor Henry McMaster and U.S. Representative Russell Fry, who won a primary the year latest on a GOP incumbent who voted to impeach Trump.

Trump continues to be under Justice Department investigation and Special Counsel Jack Smith is overseeing criminal investigations into the retention of classified documents at Trumps Mar-a-Lago complex and parts of the insurgency. January 6, 2021 at the US Capitol. . Both investigations implicate Trump’s conduct.

Trump’s campaign events on Saturday come in the wake of recent revelations that classified documents were also found in locations linked to both Biden and former Vice President Mike Pence. Attorney General Merrick Garland has appointed a separate special counsel to take over the investigation into classified Obama-era documents found at Bidens’ home and former private office.

Earlier this week, Facebook’s parent company Meta said it would restore Trump’s Facebook and Instagram accounts in the coming weeks, just over two years after suspending him following the January 6 attack.

This story and title have been updated.

