Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the NCC rally in Delhi





Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the annual National Cadet Corps (NCC) rally at the Cariappa Parade Ground in Delhi on Saturday. Addressing the NCC gathering in Delhi. We are proud of the determination of the cadets. https://t.co/9QkgIrXELa Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 28, 2023 Addressing the gathering, Prime Minister Modi said: “India’s hour has come. Today, the whole world is looking to India, and India’s youth are the main reason for that. ‘Yuva Shakti’ is the engine of India’s development.” India’s time has come, today the whole world is looking towards our country and the main reason is India’s youth: PM Modi at NCC rally – Tap Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 28, 2023 “The NCC is celebrating its 75th anniversary. I thank those who have represented the NCC over the past 75 years for their contribution to nation building. India is proud of the determination and spirit of service of the cadets of the NCC,” Prime Minister Modi added. delhi | CNC celebrates 75 years of its formation. Those who have represented NCC over the past 75 years have been part of it, I appreciate their contribution to nation building. India is proud of the determination and spirit of service of NCC cadets: PM Modi pic.twitter.com/CFPy4qrrAz — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2023 “The number of our girls in the police and paramilitary forces has doubled in the past eight years: Prime Minister Modi at NCC rally,” Prime Minister Modi said, highlighting the growth in women’s participation in the NCC. The number of our girls in the police and paramilitary forces has doubled in the past eight years: Prime Minister Modi at a CCN rally – Tap Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 28, 2023 According to an official statement from the Prime Minister’s Office on Friday, 196 officers and cadets from 19 foreign countries have been invited to participate in the celebrations in the true Indian spirit of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam. During the event, PM Modi released a special cover as well as a commemorative and specially minted coin worth Rs 75, commemorating 75 years of success of NCC. delhi | Prime Minister Narendra Modi releases special day cover and specially minted commemorative coin worth Rs 75, commemorating 75 years of success of NCC. pic.twitter.com/Z1mKP8e2cA — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2023 The rally took place day and night, with a cultural program on the theme “Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat”. The event took place the day after Prime Minister Modi delivered his ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ speech to parents, students and teachers.

