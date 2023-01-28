Trump travels to New Hampshire, South Carolina to launch his campaign





COLUMBIA, South Carolina, Jan 28 (Reuters) – Former U.S. President Donald Trump will drive through New Hampshire and South Carolina on Saturday in the first two legs of a presidential campaign that has been largely slowed since he launched his new candidacy for the White House in November.

Trump will speak first at the New Hampshire Republican Party’s annual meeting in Salem before heading to Columbia, South Carolina’s capital, where he will unveil his leadership team in the state.

Both states are seen as potential kingmakers as they are among the first to hold their nominating contests. How a candidate performs there often makes or breaks their campaign.

Political observers from the Republican and Democratic parties will be watching closely to see who shows up to support Trump at the events.

Once the undisputed center of gravity of the Republican Party, a growing number of elected officials are worried about his ability to beat Democratic President Joe Biden, if he decides to run, as expected.

Rob Godfrey, a Colombia-based political strategist, said many Republicans are withholding Trump’s endorsement because of the wide range of possible candidates who could run for the party’s nomination.

“I think there’s a good number of people keeping their powder dry because there’s such a deep bench for Republicans this year,” he said.

In New Hampshire, Republican Gov. Chris Sununu said he’s having conversations about a primary bid, and many high-ranking Republicans there — including those who’ve backed Trump before — are publicly saying they’re looking for a bid. alternative.

In South Carolina, where Trump will appear alongside Governor Henry McMaster and Senator Lindsey Graham, there will be a number of notable absences.

Among those absent are the state party’s chairman, at least three Republican U.S. representatives from the state, and U.S. Senator from South Carolina, Tim Scott, who himself has been touted as a potential Republican candidate for president. Scott and others cited scheduling conflicts.

Several Republican state lawmakers opted out after failing to get assurances from Trump’s team that it wouldn’t be considered an endorsement, according to a person with knowledge of the planning.

“You know, there’s still a lot of appetite for Trump, and I think a lot of people still believe that Trump is being treated unfairly,” said Reese Boyd III, a Myrtle Beach-area Republican official.

“But you also see that some groups are softening up.”

To be sure, Trump retains a large base of support, especially among the rank and file. While he loses in some head-to-head polls to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, another potential contender, he wins by significant margins when poll respondents are presented with a wider field of options.

Since launching his campaign in November, Trump has maintained a relatively low profile. He called several conservative Republicans in the US House of Representatives in early January to persuade them to vote for Kevin McCarthy, an ally, for the new president.

Most rejected his pleas, although McCarthy was elected to the post after a bloody battle.

As with previous events, many Republicans will be looking to see if Trump is offering forward-looking or retreading instead false claims that the 2020 election was stolen from him.

The latter view proved unpopular with independent voters, and political analysts say it played a role in Republicans’ disappointing performance in November’s congressional midterm elections.

Reporting by Gram Slattery in Columbia, South Carolina; Additional reporting by Ted Hesson in Washington; Editing by Ross Colvin and Daniel Wallis

Gram Slattery

Thomson Reuters

Washington-based correspondent covering campaigns and Congress. Previously posted in Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo and Santiago, Chile, and has reported extensively throughout Latin America. Co-winner of the 2021 Reuters Journalist of the Year award in the business coverage category for a series on corruption and fraud in the oil industry. He was born in Massachusetts and graduated from Harvard College.

