Itoje compares Eddie Jones sacking in England to Boris Johnson





England second line Maro Itoje has compared the end of Eddie Jones in charge to the end of Boris Johnson’s term as prime minister. After seven years in charge, Jones was sacked as England manager in December. Despite early successes in charge of England, the last two years have been disappointing for England. After a Grand Slam in 2016 and a Six Nations title in 2017, with Itoje key to the English system, it looked like a change of fortune after a disappointing 2015 World Cup. Since their final loss to South Africa, England, and even Jones, have never been the same. Problems with marquee players, along with back-to-back failures in the Six Nations, ended Eddie Jones’ tenure. Itoje compares Eddie Jones to Boris Johnson With Jones quickly back in the game for Australia, Maro Itoje believes it was the right decision for the players and management that Jones was sacked. Under Jones, Itoje has become one of the best players in the world and is grateful for giving him the opportunity to develop his game. Talk to The telegraphItoje admitted the mood had changed in the team and compared it to the final days of Boris Johnson’s term as Prime Minister. You could feel the mood changing, especially in the newspapers. Kind of like how it felt when Boris Johnson or Liz Truss were coming to an end. It was that kind of change. I don’t think he ever let me down, so I’m grateful for the opportunities. He had his moments with me, but ultimately I’m grateful for what he did. Things will change [Steve] will change our way of doing things. To be completely honest, we needed a change, because last year was not what we expected from ourselves. So change is good, it’s exciting. I’ve always said that this team has incredible potential. Now it’s about figuring out how to make that a reality.” When you look at the end of Johnson and Jones’ time in charge of England, Itoje might be onto something. After winning the 2019 general election, Johnson was seen as a firm Conservative party leader after years of chaos. However, failures in dealing with Covid-19, Brexit, the cost of living crisis and allegations in his personal life left him with no choice but to step down. SEE ALSO: Sonny Bill Williams argues against new rugby tackle laws

