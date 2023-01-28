US general predicts country will be at war with China in 2025





A US general said in a memo on Friday that he believed the country would be at war with China by 2025, according to multiple media outlets that obtained a copy of the communication. “I hope I’m wrong,” said General Mike Minihan, a four-star Air Force general who heads Air Mobility Command (AMC), in the memo to troops under his command, which was first reported by BNC News. However, he added: “My gut tells me we will fight in 2025. [Chinese President] Xi [Jinping] won its third term and established its war council in October 2022. Taiwan’s presidential elections will be held in 2024 and will offer Xi a reason. The presidential elections in the United States will take place in 2024 and will offer Xi a distracted America. Xi’s team, reason and opportunity are all lined up for 2025.” Minihan told AMC staff to accept increased risk in training as he prepares for the “fight against China” and in February to “shoot a clip on a 7-meter target knowing perfectly that unrepentant lethality is the most important”. Aim for the head.” Company controlled by Asia’s richest person loses $51 billion in value in a week On The Money – GOP leaders drop bill to scrap tax code

He also urged personnel under his command to collect their personal belongings to “ensure they are legally ready and prepared” in March. However, a Department of Defense spokesperson told NBC that Minihan’s comments “are not representative of the department’s view on China.” The United States has long walked a fine line with its ambiguous “One China” policy, which recognizes China’s sovereignty claims over Taiwan without accepting them and opposes any unilateral change to the status quo. China has taken an increasingly aggressive stance toward Taiwan over the past year, increasing the risk of a war that could potentially draw in the United States. However, Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen said in a recent letter to Pope Francis that “armed confrontation is absolutely not an option” for the self-governing island.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thehill.com/policy/defense/3834320-us-general-predicts-country-will-be-at-war-with-china-in-2025/

