Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the NCC rally at Cariappa Ground in Delhi Cantonment

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the NCC rally in New Delhi on January 28, 2023. Twitter/@narendramodi

On January 28, 2023, Prime Minister Narendra Modi warned against attempts to sow differences and create divisions in the country, but said such efforts would not succeed.

Addressing a gathering of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) at the Cariappa Ground in Delhi Cantonment, Mr Modi said the mantra of unity was the only way for India to achieve greatness.

The Prime Minister said that the whole world looks to India because of the country’s youth.

This is the time of new opportunities for Indian youth. Everywhere it is evident that India’s time has arrived, Modi said while addressing the NCC cadets who took part in the Republic Day celebrations.

At the same time, the Prime Minister called for caution in the face of attempts to divide the country.

What are the excuses to break up the country? Bhaanti, by suppressing Bhaanti, you are trying to find milk in the beeches of Mother Bharti’s children. (Several pretexts are given to break up the country. Several issues are raised to create divisions among the children of Mother India), the Prime Minister said.

Despite these efforts, there will never be differences between the peoples of India, he said.

Addressing the NCC gathering in Delhi. We are proud of the determination of the cadets. https://t.co/9QkgIrXELa Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 28, 2023

Breast milk never hurtshe said.

For this, the unity mantra is the ultimate antidote. The mantra of unity is a pledge as well as the strength of India. This is the only way for India to achieve greatness, the Prime Minister has said.

The Prime Ministers’ remarks came amid controversy raging over a BBC documentary about the 2002 Gujarat riots which has been banned in India.

Mr. Modi praised the NCC cadets who took part in the Republic Day celebration and said the priority for the country would always be the young people who are bursting with energy and enthusiasm.

He said young people have immense opportunities as his government encourages private participation in the space and defense sectors where start-ups are making huge strides.

Mr Modi said his government had sparked a digital revolution, a start-up revolution and an innovation revolution.

He pointed to reforms in the defense sector, saying that previously imported assault rifles were now produced domestically.

The Prime Minister said that fast-paced border infrastructure works were underway and would open up a new world of opportunities and possibilities for young people.

Mr Modi said it was also a time of great opportunity for the country’s girls.

Police and paramilitary forces have seen the number of women double in the past eight years. The way has been paved for the deployment of women to the borders of the three armies, he said.

He said women had been recruited as sailors in the navy and had also started working in combat positions in the armed forces.

The first batch of female cadets started training at the National Defense Academy in Pune and 1,500 female students were admitted to Sainik schools which were opened for female students for the first time, Modi said.

The Prime Minister said the National Cadet Corps has also seen a steady increase in female participation over the past decade.

Earlier, Mr Modi released a special daily cover and a specially minted commemorative coin of 75 denominations, commemorating 75 years of NCC.

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, NCC Director General Lt. Gen. Gurbirpal Singh, Chief of Defense Staff Anil Chauhan, Chief of Army Staff Gen Manoj Pande, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R Harikumar, Chief of Air Staff VR Chaudhari and Secretary of Defense Girdhar Armaane attended on occasion.