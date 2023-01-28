Politics
Turkish elections: a referendum on the Republic of Erdogan
As President Recep Tayyip Erdogan sets Election Day for May 14, Turkey’s polarized political landscape braces for the most critical and dramatic elections in the country’s history.
Coinciding with the centenary of the republic, the choice of almost 53 million voters seems existential: they will decide whether or not to definitively approve Erdogan’s desire to adopt an extremely centralized system of government or, to put it more simply , one man.
Presidential and legislative elections must be considered as a decision on the nature of the administration of the country. For the fragmented opposition camp, the immense challenges it faces seem to work in favor of Erdogan and his ruling alliance. Chances are that, although Turkey is buried in a deep economic crisis, he may well win again.
The elections are essentially a referendum on ending or maintaining the one-party rule that has lasted for two decades.
Erdogan and his Justice and Development Party (AKP) have won 13 consecutive elections and three referendums during this period, cementing a sense of invincibility. This paved the way for a slow-motion power grab in which Erdogan seized control of key state institutions, subordinated the judiciary and media to the executive, and spread a mixture of Islamism and offensive nationalism in the within society.
Inevitably, during such a long stay in power, corruption and nepotism at the highest level took root.
Over the past 10 years, more power has been concentrated on Erdogan himself, and as a result, the cracks in the ground on which Turkey’s fragile system is built have grown deeper. The state, critics say, has become dysfunctional, turning the country into a drifting ship storm after storm, minimizing the president’s decision-making to firefighting.
But his way of governing has given rise to a corrupt oligarchy and, through the massive number of people employed in the state apparatus, to a loyal fringe of voters who see the coming elections as a fight for preserve their privileges.
Once again, Erdogan is determined to mobilize them for what he sees as the final battle to eternalize his power. Over time, he showed his talent for defeating enemies and changing his political colors by forming new alliances. He remains a formidable adversary to his opponents, ready to resort to any means necessary to survive.
Time has also shown that those who negotiate with him, nationals or foreigners, often fail by underestimating his abilities. Despite growing dismay on the international stage, he has shown that appeasement works in his favor.
Main Barriers
In many ways, the task ahead of the Turkish opposition to defeat him is a daunting one. The first problem is election security.
Erdogan controls two key departments through his loyal ministers. Providing security will be his controversial interior minister, Suleyman Soylu, who rules over hundreds of thousands of partisan police. Bekir Bozdag, the Minister of Justice, will stand ready to help his boss and intervene in the legal proceedings if necessary. Regional governors are also given massive powers to restrict opposition gatherings.
Two other key institutions stand in the way of the opposition. The first is the Supreme Radio and Television Council, which is supposed to act as a media watchdog but will intend to keep a tight grip on opposition news outlets. (About 90% of Turkish media is already under Erdogan’s control.)
And then there is the Supreme Electoral Council, which under Erdogan’s rule lost its autonomy due to the appointment of loyal judges. The council has become part of the AKP-controlled state, yet it will have the final say on whether or not Erdogan’s bid for president for a third term is constitutional. The opposition says he can only serve two terms.
The council also has the power to confirm or reject the nomination lists of politicians. He can arbitrarily cross out names, including lists of pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) candidates, citing classified state documents. Its decisions are final.
There is no doubt that the economic crisis, which has led to real inflation of around 150%, has spread Erdogan’s fatigue beyond the traditional opposition. It’s fair to assume, based on a few reliable pollsters, that the anti-Erdogan wave has a potential 55-60% of the vote.
The Kurdish question
But the main opponent of the opposition is the opposition itself. A mixture of centrist and conservative parties, the so-called table of six has so far been reluctant to approach the pro-Kurdish HDP, whose strong base garners more than 12% of the vote.
It is impossible for the opposition to defeat Erdogan without the HDP. Also, partly because of this, he was unable to present a consensus presidential candidate. The uncertainty again shows that the unresolved Kurdish question will continue to haunt Turkey into its centenary. Fully aware of anti-Kurdish sentiment, Erdogan is playing the nationalism card to drive wedges into the fragmented opposition.
The key to understanding these elections is that who will be elected president is far more important than the composition of parliament, given the vast powers now concentrated within the presidency. If neither presidential candidate gets more than 50% of the vote on May 14, there will be another round two weeks later between the two leading hopefuls.
Erdogan is banking on the hope that if his party wins the parliamentary elections by a considerable margin, voters will also grant him a third term. The only difference this time may be that Erdogan will take the result as a carte blanche for a lifetime presidency. He has all the tools he needs.
This article was provided by syndication desk, which owns the copyright.
