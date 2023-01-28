Are Evangelicals Breaking With Trump? Don’t get your hopes up





There’s a lot of talk in political and even religious circles these days about whether the marriage between Donald Trump and evangelical Christians is officially over. Prominent evangelical leaders are distancing themselves from Trump as the 2024 campaign approaches, and Trump is openly bashing them. I know this is an exciting prospect for many on the left, but I promise you: this relationship is not over. The truth is, evangelical Trump voters love him, and that love isn’t going away.

It’s absolutely true that the Republican establishment doesn’t want Trump winning the nomination this time around, and key evangelical leaders probably don’t want him either. Governor Ron DeSantis is the guy they want. He is considered a solid politician with a lot of charisma and “Christian values”, and he enjoys cruel political theater, like sending planes full of Latin American migrants to Martha’s Vineyard. The problem is that Republican leaders and evangelical pastors only get one vote each during the GOP primary season. True Republican voters will decide.

Remember that when Trump first ran in 2015, almost no evangelical leaders lined up behind him. The Republican establishment likely wanted Jeb Bush to win the nomination, and a number of evangelical leaders preferred Senator Ted Cruz, who was considered one of their own. It wasn’t until Trump started winning one primary after another that evangelical leaders started supporting him. These are the people who wanted Trump, not just any leading group. Hell, at the time, there were plenty of Democrats who tried to elevate Trump as a Republican candidate, thinking he would easily lose to Hillary Clinton.

At this point, Donald Trump is seen by the GOP establishment as a triple loser. In 2018, 2020, and 2022, he was basically rejected by this country as a whole. But you may have noticed that primary season isn’t about the whole country, and on the Republican side, it’s about true believers and right-wing activists who are highly motivated to vote. In my opinion, most of these people still prefer Trump to DeSantis. Once Trump really starts campaigning, we’ll see the polls favor him even more than they do now.

This is equally true for evangelical voters, if not more so. Most of them still love Trump and will show up in droves to make sure he wins the nomination. When that happens, all of a sudden all these evangelical pastors will start talking about what a great President Trump was and how great he will be again. It is obvious that almost all Republicans will support him rather than betray their own party, whatever private apprehensions they might feel.

Understand that pollsters have never been able to predict the voting habits of evangelicals. They’re just not the kind of people who will answer the phone or be honest with a pollster. We have to assume that Trump’s 80% support among evangelicals will remain intact as long as he is alive and continues to run for president. Quite frankly, it’s about reaping what you sow: Evangelical leaders spent so much time and energy convincing their followers that Trump was God’s chosen man, and they can’t take that back so easily.

The relationship between Trump and his evangelical supporters is true love, even if it goes pretty much in one direction. Sometimes when you love someone so much, you end up sticking with them no matter how they treat you. We have all seen this happen. Trump is the equivalent of an abusive, neglectful and hopelessly selfish partner. One of the biggest problems we face in life is that sometimes we love the wrong person.

Democrats have two options to combat this problem. They can just ignore it, betting that the larger voter base outnumbers the evangelical base and Trump’s window of opportunity to win the national election has closed. I hope it’s true. The second option is to recognize that Trump could really win again and do anything to avoid that, trying to connect with those evangelical voters who might question their loyalty to this abusive boyfriend.

Reaching at least some of these evangelicals can be done. It’s not true that the 80% are head over heels in love with the guy. Many are working families desperate to provide a better life for their children. If the left can speak the language of everyday blue-collar Americans, without being superior or condescending, some of those voters can be won over. Not so much by specifically targeting evangelicals as by talking to them about issues that unite us all.

Remember there was a significant portion of the electorate who voted twice for Barack Obama and then for Trump, and many of those people were evangelical Christians. According to a poll from the time, at least some of those working-class Trump voters might have been willing to support Bernie Sanders. It’s crucial to remember that the voting public isn’t as predictable as many observers think, a lesson we learned again halfway through 2022. People are complicated, and so are the reasons behind their votes. .

But the hard truth here, which we all have to face, is that the marriage between evangelical voters and Donald Trump is far from over. Leadership will come once Trump starts winning the primaries again. They might not like it but they will support it in the end. My own opinion is that because of this hidden strength among evangelicals, Trump is still capable of winning a national election, and that Democrats should at least try to reach a few evangelical voters who feel uncomfortable with him. .

Of course, it’s true that evangelicals generally hold views on abortion and the LGBTQ community that are completely unacceptable to Democrats. I’m not saying there’s common ground on these issues, only that evangelical leaders care a lot more about these things than ordinary evangelical voters. They mostly care about taking care of their family and paying the bills, just like everyone else. Liberals and progressives can do a much better job of communicating to all voters that Democratic policies on health care and the economy will benefit most Americans in real and measurable ways, while Republican policies are actively harmful.

America is in a very difficult situation, but I pray that people will begin to understand that our country is not the same as its political leaders. Years ago I had the great privilege of hearing the brilliant poet Maya Angelou speak in person. She told us time and time again that we are all much more alike than different and that we should respect that everyone has a story to tell and everyone deserves to be heard. We all want to be loved and loved. We all want a better life for our children, to age with dignity and to have work that has value and purpose. Those who voted for Trump or for Bernie or for Obama are not as different as many believe and are sometimes the same people. If we can accept that, then maybe America can finally get rid of one of the most unhealthy and damaged people to ever step into politics. So maybe evangelicals will finally break up with their abusive, neglectful, and narcissistic boyfriend.

by Nathaniel Manderson on Evangelical America

