Chances of war between China and US ‘diminishing’ as Xi eyes Russia: ex-NATO chief





Former NATO Supreme Allied Commander James Stavridis predicted on Saturday that the chances of a war between the United States and China are diminishing, thanks in large part to Russia’s war in Ukraine. Stavridis, a retired US Navy admiral, served in the US military from 1976 to 2013 alongside his work with NATO, and now works in global investing and as an expert analyst on various topics for NBC News. On Saturday, he took to Twitter to refute an NBC News article in which an active military official predicted a conflict with China would occur in the near future. On Friday, Air Force four-star general and Air Mobility Command chief Mike Minihan issued a memo to his commanders predicting armed conflict with China in 2025 and urging them to prepare. . The general wrote that due to the fact that the United States and Taiwan will hold presidential elections in 2024, China will most likely act on the latter while the former is “distracted”. An Air Mobility Command spokesperson confirmed the veracity of the memo to NBC News, although the Department of Defense (DOD) said “Minihan’s comments do not represent the views of the Department on China”. The job of the military is always to be ready to fight, but in my opinion the chances of a war with China are diminishing instead of increasing at the moment. The reason? President Xi is watching the Russian debacle in Ukraine and will likely be more cautious accordingly. https://t.co/iwhJ6wI7v5 – Admiral James Stavridis, USN, Ret. (@stavridij) January 28, 2023 “The National Defense Strategy makes it clear that China is the overarching challenge for the Department of Defense and our goal remains to work alongside our allies and partners to preserve a peaceful, free and open Indo-Pacific,” the official said. Pentagon spokesman Patrick Ryder. A declaration. Stavridis also disagreed with Minihan’s take on the situation, explaining that while the military should be ready for anything, Russia’s increasingly dire situation in Ukraine has potentially made the president Chinese Xi Jinping more cautious. “The job of the military is always to be ready to fight, but in my opinion the chances of a war with China are decreasing instead of increasing at this time,” Stavridis wrote. “The reason? President Xi is watching the Russian debacle in Ukraine and will likely be more cautious as a result.” Asked about the possibility of a Chinese invasion of Taiwan, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said earlier this month that while China’s recent actions have been provocative, an invasion remains a remote possibility in his view. “What we are seeing recently is very provocative behavior by Chinese forces and their attempt to restore a new normal,” Austin said. “But whether or not that means an invasion is imminent, I seriously doubt it.” Newsweek contacted international business experts for comment.

