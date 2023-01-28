BBC documentary on PM Modi is an international plot: BJP leader CT Ravi





bangalore: BJP National General Secretary CT Ravi on Saturday condemned the BBC for misleading the public with its documentary The Modi Question and called it an international conspiracy. At a press conference in Bengaluru, the BJP leader accused the BBC of presenting incomplete information in the documentary. The BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi is nothing but an international conspiracy. After the 2002 riots, the BJP won more than five times in Gujarat and a second time in the center. He is a world famous and popular leader, he said. He said the documentary did not cover the Nanavati report which concluded that the Gujarat riots were devoid of any conspiracy. Targeting anti-government elements, he said the documentary is propaganda of the people who despise the Modi-led government. He further exclaimed that the people should trust the verdict of the Supreme Court which gave Prime Minister Modi a free kick and not the BBC documentary and the British who plundered India during British rule. Along with the anti-Modi gang interviews, the BBC did not show the Nanavati report. Even SC in the January 2022 order gave a free kick and denied the plea. What is the agenda for making such documentaries? Those who dislike India’s development, the anti-Modi gang and the frustrated lost parties created the conspiracy through the BBC documentary, he said. The general secretary criticized Congress and alleged that the parties were tied to the documentary. He questioned the BBC’s decision to make the Gujarat riots documentary 20 years after the incident and said the BJP had overcome these false narratives, while also mentioning that the documentary could have been made by featuring all true facts. The BBC only interviewed anti-Modi people and disregarded the SC order. It is a scheme to create a bad image of the country and the prime minister, he said. Earlier this month, the government denounced BBC series The Modi Question, calling it a piece of propaganda designed to push a discredited narrative. The government also removed the series from various social media platforms, including Twitter and Youtube.

